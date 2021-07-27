The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of July 28, 2021

Impossible for non-citizens to vote in Virginia
I am writing this letter in response to Patsy Lassiter’s letter, which appeared in the 06/30/2021 edition of this newspaper. I had to think for quite some time on what I could say, without the managing editor refusing to publish my letter, or even banning me from submitting any more letters. That being said, I felt I had no choice other than to respond.
It is important to note that what I am saying is my opinion, which I am basing on what see occurring. I don’t turn my head and pretend not to see. I make no apologies for that. It will be quite obvious that I do not support Number 45 or any other Republican.
The first total untruth you told was when you said “thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote, and have voted in our elections.” It is a legal impossibility for non-citizens to vote or even register to vote in Virginia. It is just common sense that non-citizens are not going to show up at the city or county Registrar’s Office to register to vote, knowing they will be reported to INS (Immigration and Nationalization Service) or ICE Immigration and Customs Enforcement), as being in the United States illegally.
The Virginia voter registration laws shown in the next segment are what I copied from Virginia Department of Elections. If you want to say that I fabricated that section, it is a very simple process to google Virginia Department of Elections.
To be Eligible to Register to Vote in Virginia a Person must:
• Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).
- Be a U.S. Citizen.
- Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be 18 years of age at the next General Election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).
- Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
- Not be currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.
- If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.
You made a truthful claim when you said “Governor McAuliffe consistently vetoed legislation to require voter-ID.” I Googled the claim you made, and it was fact-checked as being true. I am totally in favor of requiring government-issued photo-identification to be able to vote or even register to vote. When I go to my voting location, I have my driver’s license in-hand, ready to present it to an Elections Officer, without waiting to be asked.
You made a mostly untruthful claim when you said “Per the Constitution, it is each state’s responsibility to ensure election integrity, but with the passage of HR1 – 800 pages focused on the expansion of voting rights – we are assured the Democrats will forever be in charge”.
Each state does in fact have its own voting laws. The next segment is what I copied when I Googled Federal laws pertaining to voting.
The Democrats will not be in charge forever, as you falsely contend.
At some point, Republicans will win elections or be handed election wins in some states General Assemblies, some states’ Attorneys General, some Governor’s mansions, and, most important to them, in the House and Senate in Washington. I will explain that in another paragraph.
- The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution of the United States (Article VI, Clause 2), establishes that the Constitution, federal laws made pursuant to it, and treaties made under its authority, constitute the “supreme Law of the Land”, and thus take priority over any conflicting state laws.
When the United States Supreme Court gavels back into session on the first Monday in October, the docket will no doubt be flooded with amicus briefs, requesting a ruling on HR1. I fear that same court will rule 6-3 that HR1 is unconstitutional, even when they twice ruled 9-0, in a one-paragraph unsigned opinion, against overturning the results of the 2020 Presidential election, when Number 45’s lawyers, along with several states Attorneys General, filed what can only be described as class-action amicus briefs, claiming – without so much as one scintilla of supporting evidence -- that the election had been stolen by Biden.
I have to believe the Justices are terrified of the House and Senate getting Republican majorities in the 2022 mid-term elections. If that happens, they almost certainly know they will be impeached for abuse of their power, for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election, found guilty of those Articles of Impeachment in a sham Senate trial, removed from the bench, and potentially tried and convicted of treason in Federal Court.
I fear that same Republican-majority Senate will vote to grant themselves the authority to simply appoint nine Justices to the Supreme Court, who will then be required to take a loyalty oath to that same House and Senate, and do what is demanded of them, including overturning the results of the 2020 Presidential election and reinstating Number 45. If they do in fact carry out such a coup, they will have perpetrated the most vile act of betrayal this country has ever endured, including when Benedict Arnold violated his oath to the Constitution and defected to the British military during the Revolutionary War.
Quite a number of states with a Republican majority in the General Assembly are now in the process of passing laws which will grant legal authority to Republican majority General Assemblies, City Councils, and County Boards of Supervisors to overturn the results of elections which their candidates lose. That is not even close to anything which can be called democracy; that is called stealing elections, which is what Republican lawmakers falsely insist that President Biden did with the 2020 election. That is what those same Republican lawmakers feign outrage at when they see it happening in other countries.
When – not if -- what I described in the previous paragraphs happens, that will assure the Republicans will forever be in the majority, which will allow one person to name him or her President for life. That will be the end of democracy, and the start of one-party rule -- also known as fascism. That person will be a despot, and will surely be granted absolute power to do whatever he or she chooses. He or she will surely be hated by other world leaders who were elected by some democratic or semi-democratic process.
The haters of democracy -- Republicans and their voting bloc -- will be celebrating in the streets -- but not for long. They will learn -- just a bit too late -- that an appeaser is the person who continually feeds the crocodile, falsely believing the monster will not eventually kill him. They will surely be the first people arrested and charged with treason, when they begin speaking out against the atrocities that autocrat will certainly commit or have the military commit on his or her orders. After a kangaroo court trial and guilty verdict -- with no chance of getting the guilty verdict overturned -- the offender will be executed in some horrible way.
The nauseating total untruth you spewed is when you sad “Trump did more for America in four years than they will ever see again in history, but Trump was a hiccup that had to be eliminated – it was essential that he was cut off, cut down, and cut out, and every toll was used to do so. Now the task of dismantling America can continue without interference as conservatives are bullied, sullied, shut down, and shut up. The end is close, and even the Trump-haters are not going to like it.”
There was not one thing good, moral, or decent thing that Number 45 did. There was nothing decent or moral about locking babies in cages at the U.S.-Mexico border. Number 45 did not even pretend to deny doing that. He was the happiest man on Earth, because he saw babies with brown skin being starved, crying for their parents, not having access to even having diapers and dirty clothes changed.
There was nothing decent or moral about Number 45 wanting to take health care from 10 or 12 million people. He tried to unilaterally repeal it through Executive Order. That was quickly shot down by the United States Supreme Court. He then tried to repeal it legislatively. That was ended when John McCain cast the final “no” vote. That was McCain’s final vote before he died. To this day, Number 45 has nothing but blind hatred for John McCain, simply for casting that “no” vote.
There was nothing decent or moral about Number 45 unleashing Nazi thugs into the United States Capital, in a perverted effort to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. He knew then, and he knows right now, that Biden won the election – fair and square – by the rules and by the laws. Even disgraced Attorney General Bill Barr has said multiple times there was no widespread fraud on the scale that would have allowed Biden to win the election by theft or fraud. Until #45, there had never been a loser of the Presidential election who refused to respect the outcome. Before you parrot the outright lie about Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- courtesy of Fox “News” -- she conceded the day after Election Day, when it became clear she had lost.
There was nothing decent or moral about Number 45 refusing to try to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which took the lives of over 500,000 people while he just watched with joy as they gasped for air as they were dying. With that disgrace, Number 45 and the Republicans in the House and Senate have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that they have no respect for any human life when that life is no longer in utero.
In the world of the Republicans, life begins the moment the sperm fertilizes the egg, and that same life ends nine months later, if the baby is born alive. Every Republican and their voting bloc – with the exception of a very few – have demonstrated they were born devoid of any conscience, decency, honor, integrity, morality, or shame.
Number 45 tried to pressure the FDA Commissioner to sign for a COVID-19 vaccine that everyone knew was unsafe, untested, and very likely purchased from Russia. When the FDA Commissioner refused to do that, Number 45 started to pressure the pharmaceuticals to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. He did that for only one reason. He was convinced that would increase his chance to get a second term in the White House.
The final outright untruth you told is when you said “We have a physically and cognitively impaired person in the White House, on the world stage”. Just so you’ll know, we had a lying psychopath in the White House for four years – from 2017 – 2021. That lying psychopath was Number 45, and he lied about everything he could lie about. He was so cognitively impaired he could not complete one coherent statement without going off in 10 million different directions. My mother’s great-great-nephew, who is only 7 years old, has a much higher IQ and has more integrity than Number 45 could ever dream of having.
Ms. Lassiter – you made multiple untrue statements in your letter. By doing so, you have convinced me that you park yourself in front of the TV all day and watch Fox “News”, One America “News”, and “News” Max. The “anchors” at those channels are nothing more than designated bullhorns for Number 45 and the sycophants that make up his voting bloc. You have the right to watch those TV shows and cheer with glee as the “anchors”, who are almost certainly reading and spewing the scripts which Lachlan Murdoch (Rupert Murdoch’s son) has written for them, as a condition of keeping their jobs. You also have the right to believe or pretend to believe anything you choose, even at the risk of your mental health.
Ms. Lassiter -- I think you and a lot of other people need to get serious help, in order to stop believing or pretending to believe anything #45 and his designated bullhorns pollute your brains with.
My suggestion is to park yourself in front of the TV all day and watch shows where you can learn about decency and honesty. Captain Kangaroo and Sesame Street would be excellent starting points. Take a look at the TV guide that comes with the newspaper. I’m fairly certain you will find the days and times those TV shows are on PBS or Nickelodeon. You will save a lot of money on professional care, plus you will feel much better about yourself.
Harold Ackerman
Mechanicsville
Praising writer for support of Youngkin
After reading the voluminous rebukes of my letter, I soared in delight at Tywana Hampton’s letter that succinctly stated her support for our Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.
Five short paragraphs said what millions of us think and believe and I applaud her articulation and courage to step out of the fold and stand for her conservative righteous principles.
I want to buy you dinner, Tywana, and continue the dialogue
Patsy Lassiter
Mechanicsville