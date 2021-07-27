The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of July 28, 2021

When – not if -- what I described in the previous paragraphs happens, that will assure the Republicans will forever be in the majority, which will allow one person to name him or her President for life. That will be the end of democracy, and the start of one-party rule -- also known as fascism. That person will be a despot, and will surely be granted absolute power to do whatever he or she chooses. He or she will surely be hated by other world leaders who were elected by some democratic or semi-democratic process.

The haters of democracy -- Republicans and their voting bloc -- will be celebrating in the streets -- but not for long. They will learn -- just a bit too late -- that an appeaser is the person who continually feeds the crocodile, falsely believing the monster will not eventually kill him. They will surely be the first people arrested and charged with treason, when they begin speaking out against the atrocities that autocrat will certainly commit or have the military commit on his or her orders. After a kangaroo court trial and guilty verdict -- with no chance of getting the guilty verdict overturned -- the offender will be executed in some horrible way.