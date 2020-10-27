The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Oct. 28, 2020

He goes on to say, “Mother Nature has more effect on the economy than any president ...” A very interesting hypothesis.

I did a quick check on yearly GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fluctuation’s for the past 30 years and some searches on major climatic events during the same period. There might well be a noteworthy correlation between GDP and the weather which I will leave to Mr. Mentz to substantiate.

As to the other examples of President Trump’s accomplishments, Mother Nature had nothing to do with them. President Trump has and always has had the well-being of the American citizen first and foremost in his actions.

Mr. Mentz continues on about the hijacking of the judicial system. You mean the judicial system that wasted over three years and $35 million of taxpayer money on the Russian Hoax?

In closing, Mr. Mentz points out that, “What is happening is called the road to dictatorship.”

I don’t see the country on a road to dictatorship, but what I do see is that we’ve already started down the road to anarchy that may lead to a totalitarian government.

That’s why I and an overwhelming number of law enforcement officers and their organizations are supporting President Donald Trump this coming Nov. 3.