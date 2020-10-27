The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Oct. 28, 2020

Railroad Park nears meeting match for grant
On behalf of the Mid-Atlantic Railroad Park Community Committee, I’d like to extend our gratitude for the Ashland-Hanover Local’s editorial published Oct. 21, 2020.
Your support of this exciting project has made a significant impact on our fundraising efforts, and we are close to meeting the necessary match for the $50,000 grant from the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation.
The $100,000 total is a great start for getting park development underway.
Your readers should know that the committee has plans to eventually expand the park to include historic sites such as the Beaverdam train station and Hanover Junction (now Doswell).
We believe the economic activity driven by the park’s heritage tourism will benefit all of Hanover County.
While the Downtown Ashland Association is the sponsoring organization for the park, we are proud to have the Hanover County Black Heritage Society and Ashland Museum as project partners.
We have reached out to the Hanover County Historical Society as well.
Interested readers can keep track of our progress and help us match the grant by visiting http://www.ashlandvirginia.com/railroad.
Thanks again to the Ashland-Hanover Local for your editorial support!
Tom Wulf
Mid-Atlantic Railroad Park Community Committee
Hickory Grove rezoning poses serious issues
The rezoning of a 51.5-acre parcel for the proposed Hickory Grove mixed use development at the intersection of Providence Church Road and Route 54 poses serious issues for Hanover residents.
In addition to 100 townhomes, approximately 79,000 square feet of “Anywhere, USA” commercial and retail would include a fast food restaurant, a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 16 fueling stations, two restaurants of 4,000 square feet and 7,000 square feet and two-story office buildings.
Traffic increase alone is a mammoth issue. Approximately 7,000 vehicle trips per day, mostly generated by the businesses, would be added to the already overburdened Route 54 corridor.
East Ashland, approved in 2010, is expected to add over 33,000 daily vehicle trips.
Per VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) guidelines, the traffic impact analysis must include approved projects in order to accurately compute road capacity and funding needs. Developer and county have not done so, resulting in a flawed analysis.
More residential is slated for the Woodside Estates and Providence neighborhoods. How much more traffic will be added?
A partial list of additional ill effects includes:
l Compromised suburban-rural transition, destroying a scenic viewshed on the historic Ashland to Hanover Courthouse corridor;
l Environmental degradation of site preparation: timbering, scraping, compaction and loss of green space; and
l Rerouting of historic Providence Church Road, further chipping away at Hanover history.
l And finally, citizen input and quality of life have both been treated shabbily in this process. Citizens are stakeholders who do not want to be recipients of poor planning decisions.
Coalition for Hanover’s Future
Board of Directors
Pattie Bland
Ann Martin
Jim Ellis
Caroline Cooke
Glenn Millican
Bob Nelson
Russ Pond
Lynn Wingfield
Martha Wingfield
Rebuttal to way COVID-19 has been handled
Rebuttal to Martha Cole’s “defending” trump’s handling Covid-19 virus.
Ma’am,
I know I wouldn’t have snowball’s-chance-in-hell to attempt to change the mind-of-a-Trump supporter.
So may I simply let you know, we do not have a border with China.
Dr. Richard “Crash” Ryder
Mechanicsville
Monument Avenue distraction
This distraction of Monument Ave. Made me remember that history taught that From the beginning of time great leaders even such as Jesus and Julius Cesar were by lesser minds set upon to have their memory erased.
Those lesser minds place in the stories are hardly a line!
William R. Vial
Mechanicsville
Supporter responds to success letter
I’d like to thank Ted Mentz for taking the time to read and thoughtfully comment on my letter to the editor which pointed out just a few of the many, many accomplishments of our president, Donald Trump.
Mr. Mentz did take exception to some of my examples: Those being record high employment and wage growth. Mr. Mentz points out that these “... are just trivial things that come and go.”
He goes on to say, “Mother Nature has more effect on the economy than any president ...” A very interesting hypothesis.
I did a quick check on yearly GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fluctuation’s for the past 30 years and some searches on major climatic events during the same period. There might well be a noteworthy correlation between GDP and the weather which I will leave to Mr. Mentz to substantiate.
As to the other examples of President Trump’s accomplishments, Mother Nature had nothing to do with them. President Trump has and always has had the well-being of the American citizen first and foremost in his actions.
Mr. Mentz continues on about the hijacking of the judicial system. You mean the judicial system that wasted over three years and $35 million of taxpayer money on the Russian Hoax?
In closing, Mr. Mentz points out that, “What is happening is called the road to dictatorship.”
I don’t see the country on a road to dictatorship, but what I do see is that we’ve already started down the road to anarchy that may lead to a totalitarian government.
That’s why I and an overwhelming number of law enforcement officers and their organizations are supporting President Donald Trump this coming Nov. 3.
Chuck Williamson
Mechanicsville
Trump didn’t act immediately on coronavirus
I have read the lengthy and convoluted letter from Martha Cole defending Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.
I noticed that the writer used the adverb immediately to glowingly describe Trump’s actions.
He did not act immediately.
He was advised of the virus and its extreme danger but decided to sit on the information.
People sickened and many died but he did not disclose what he knew.
The actions the writer describes such as sending hospital ships and implementing the presidential power to have industries make PPE and ventilators occurred only after the virus was killing Americans in high numbers and hospitals were overwhelmed..
Trump disbanded the Federal Pandemic Preparedness Office established by President Obama to handle pandemics.
He ignored the game plan left by Obama titled Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infecting Disease Threats and Biological Incidents. That office suscessfully handled the threats of Ebola and Zika viruses and kept them from running amok in our country.
Trump contracted covid-19 because he refused to follow the medically-sanctioned preventative requirements to wear a mask and to social distance. He did not volunteer to be a test subject for covid treatments.
He was given treatments that the average person cannot get only because of the office he currently holds.
The Democrats do not accuse Trump of creating the virus. He is factually guilty of hiding its severity and letting it get the chokehold on our country that it has.
Also, Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is of no significance. Anyone can be nominated. In fact, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was nominated in 1945 and 1948. Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was nominated in 1935. Adolf Hitler was nominated in 1939.
If Trump had really accomplished anything of significance, he would have won the prize.
Trump’s “great job” has resulted in the deaths of 221,000+ Americans from covid, 8.28 million covid cases in our country, and 12.58 million Americans unemployed.
Trump has destroyed our relationships with other countries and our allies. He sucks up to dictators especially Vladimir Putin. He looked the other way when bounties were put on the heads of American soldiers, okayed the invasion and slaughter of the Kurds who fought bravely beside out troops, and looked the other way when an American journalist was murdered, chopped up, and discarded. He is mentally unstable, financially obligated to shady characters around the world, and is dangerous to our democracy. He does not deserve another term.
Teresa Jacobsen
Mechanicsville