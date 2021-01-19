The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 1/20/21

BATEMAN, Henry Rhodes Jr., 80, of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was a cherished husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Irma Bowers Bateman; and his parents, Henry Rhodes Bateman Sr. and Mary Morgan Bateman. He is survived by his three daughters, Irma Bateman Adams and her husband, Charles, Amy Bateman Patina and her husband, Mike, Julia Bateman Galleher and her husband, J. Patrick; two sons, Dr. Henry Rhodes Bateman III and Ropon Pollard Bateman. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Charles Ellis Adams Jr., Irma Blanton Adams, Michael Stuart Patina, Robert Rhodes Patina, Elizabeth Margaret Patina, Henry Somerville Patina, James Patrick Galleher III, William Henry Galleher, Jack Goodwin Galleher and Ryan Bowers Galleher; sister, Elizabeth Bateman Owens; brother-in-law, Robert Owens; and nieces, Stephanie Strack and Jennifer Jenkins. Henry was born in Norfolk, Va., and grew up on the shore of Back Creek in Dandy, Va., where he enjoyed countless hours of boating, crabbing and fishing. Born profoundly deaf, Henry faced this challenge with determined perseverance and a keen intellect amidst an era in which few accommodations were made for people with disabilities. He graduated from York High School in 1958, where he was a member of the football team. He worked in the Yorktown Pharmacy and the Newport News Shipyard. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Lynchburg College, where he was a member of Iota Beta Gamma, Chi Beta Phi and the Honor Court. At Lynchburg College, he met his beloved future wife, Irma Bowers and married on August 15, 1965. Together they formed a strong and supportive union whose focus was on family, education, faith and kindness. He held positions at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center and later at Roche Biomedical Laboratories. After 23 years as an Analytical Chemist in the Department of Toxicology in the Division of Forensic Science for the State of Virginia, he retired at the age of 72. He loved spending time with his large family on vacations and celebrating their accomplishments. He was a former member of Grafton Christian Church in Yorktown, Va. and of Holly Ridge Christian Church in Mechanicsville, Va. A private chapel service was held at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on January 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. A public committal service was held at Concord Baptist Church cemetery, Caroline County, Va., on January 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg Fund or Hearing Loss Association of America. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
BISSETTE, Mr. Don Herschel, age 75, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born May 4, 1945, in Mechanicsville, Virginia, the son of the late Ralph and Edith Bissette. Mr. Bissette graduated from Lee-Davis High School, where he excelled at football. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. Mr. Bissette worked as a marketing director for the resort industry. He enjoyed travelling, especially on his motorcycle, which he drove through the hills of Tennessee. In addition to his parents; Mr. Bissette was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Bissette. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tessa Bissette of Villa Rica and Ali and Scott Hembree of Villa Rica; his sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Johnny Mull of Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his 10 beloved grandchildren: William, Ethan, Blake, Hannah, Anthony, Terran, Mercedes, Princesa, Forest and Rose. He is also survived by his two great-granddaughters, Freya and Rose; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with Mr. Bissette’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private, memorial service has been planned for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Don Bissette to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. 38105. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
GILBERT, Cynthia Beazley, 55, of Ashland, left this world to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in her home, surrounded by love. Cindy was a travel agent with Fellowship Travel International, which allowed her the ability to pursue her deep love of exploring the world. She was preceded in death by her father, David “D.A” Beazley. She is survived by her loving mother, Constance Beazley; her children, Chasity Miller (Avery), Anthony Gilbert (Emily) and Candice Gilbert (Matthew). She was a beloved nanny to her six grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, Finley, Emma, Brody and Grayson. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green. All current COVID-19 restrictions were observed, such as masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com. Flowers may be delivered to Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, Va. 22427.
GOLDING, Mary Elizabeth Kipp, 91, went to be with her Lord on January 13, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Va. She was preceded by her parents, Frank D. and Lillian W. Kipp of Richmond, Va.; and her son, Frank D. Golding of Henrico, Va. She is survived by her husband, George R. Golding Sr. of 71 years; daughters, Alice Golding Ferguson (Bill), Diana K. Golding of Mechanicsville, Va.; son, George R. Golding Jr. of Dinwiddie, Va.; one grandchild, Robert C. Ferguson Sr. (Lori) of Aylett, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Robert C. Ferguson Jr. (Melody), Gabrielle C. Ferguson and Jackson H. Ferguson of Aylett, Va. Mrs. Golding was a graduate of Campbell College in Buies Creek, N.C., in Music. She performed as a vocal soloist in Richmond churches and was a member of New Highland Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va. She was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Golding loved gardening with her husband, was awarded for her Hanover Master Gardener volunteer work and was a National Flower Show judge for Chrysanthemums. People loved her friendly, sweet nature. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local Humane Society.
HAILE, Beverly Stone, passed away on January 9, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born on November 21, 1935 in Ashland, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Hudson C. Haile; her son, Gregory C. Haile (Bonnie); her daughter, Claire Haile Packer (Bruce); granddaughter, Alisha Michelle Haga; grandsons, Derek Eugene Haile and Andrew Hudson Haile (Spencer); and great-grandsons, Riley Hudson Haile and Rowan James Haile. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn Rennie Stone and James Minor Stone Jr.; and her brothers, James Minor Stone III and Gordon Rennie Stone. Beverly graduated from Henry Clay High School in Ashland in 1952 and was valedictorian of her class. She went on to Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. After one year, she met Hudson on a blind date arranged by her high school classmate and Hudson’s workmate and their lifelong friend, Bill Babcock. She left Mary Washington College, decided she would be a secretary and subsequently graduated from secretarial school in Richmond. After a two year courtship, Hudson and Bev were married on August 27, 1955. In 1958, they moved to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for Hudson to finish his engineering bachelor’s degree. Bev became a secretary to one of the professors at Virginia Tech and because of her secretarial ability and willingness to help any and all she was soon loved by numerous professors who appreciated her no-nonsense approach to written work and correct English language. Upon Hudson’s graduation they awarded Bev with her “PHT degree”...for Putting Hubby Through. Their daughter, Claire, was born in nearby Radford, Virginia, in 1961. Their son, Greg, was born in 1963 in Newport News, where Hudson worked. In 1966, Hudson decided he had to join the race for the moon and moved back to his home in Florida and accepted a job at KSC. Since Bev and son and daughter were true Virginians, it was a difficult transition for Bev. After a few weeks of warm balmy weather and sunshine she decided Florida was OK after all. The family settled in Titusville to live their lives and raise their children. Bev became a teacher’s aide in her children’s schools and proceeded to endear herself and talents to her teachers and staff. Upon the children’s graduation from high school, Bev went to work at Brevard Community College (now Eastern Florida State College), Titusville campus, as the faculty secretary, where she soon became the one to consult about anything on campus. Her office became the “hangout” on campus where everybody came to discuss their problems or just to cry on Bev’s shoulder. She was loved by all. In 1997, Bev and Hudson retired and realized their dream of touring the country and its great National Parks. Their favorite became Alaska and its beautiful parks. In her later years, Bev loved spending time with her family and listening to stories about their adventures. They all adored her and never failed to visit “Mamaw” when they could. They, like so many others, knew what she was about and that was love and giving of herself. Bev’s funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. (social distancing and masks are required). A graveside service for family only will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House and/or Hospice of St. Francis in Bev’s memory. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
HANCHEY, Rayford West, 83, gained his angel wings on January 11, 2021, in Mechanicsville. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Belle and Rayford Hanchey; brother, Mack Hanchey; and sister, Jane Shropshire. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Hanchey; daughter, Cindy Farmer (Marshall); son, Jimmy Hanchey (Gloria); grandchildren, Taylor Farmer and Bradley Farmer; sisters, Joyce Usher, Bea Mathews, Libby McCluan and Faye Megill; brothers, Lee Hanchey and Earl Hanchey; and a host of nieces and nephews. A gentleman and all-around nice guy, Ray was known for his love of fishing, history and picking crabs. He could rarely tell a joke without giving away the punch line, but that made the joke even funnier. Ray retired from Robertshaw Controls after a career in data center management. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray’s name may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
HARDING, Lydia E., 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. “Bill” Harding; and is survived by her daughter, Cindy Tuck (Glenn); and son, Blair Harding; grandchildren, Jennifer Tuck, Christian Tuck, Caleb Harding and Brooke Harding; great-grandchild, Makayla Tuck; and niece, Sharon Mathews (Rick). Graveside services were held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
HESTER, Harvey Gerald “Jerry,” of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., September 21, 1929, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Tate Hester; his parents, Charles and Mildred Hester; and his brother, Charles “Michie” Hester. Jerry worked as a construction superintendent and retired from Bass Construction after many years of service. He had a love for music and in his younger years, played bass guitar in a local country western band. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and restoring antiques. He will be greatly missed by family and friends and is survived by his sons, Eddy “Chip” Hester, Mike Hester (Sherri) and Steve Hester (Lisa); his treasured grandchildren, Michelle Priddy (Michael), Megan Hester, Jared Hester and Rebecca Hester; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, P.O. Box 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380, in memory of his late wife. Arrangements are by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
PEACE, J. Scott, 69, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, January 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Carlton and Arlene Beadles Peace; and sister-in-law, Elaine Goode Peace. Scott is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara N. Peace; children, John S. White (Brandi) and Mandy Mansfield (Tanner); five grandchildren, Jordan, Jocelyn, Cade, Eli and Abby; two brothers, Michael and Wayne Peace; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Southern Brick Contractors after 40 years of service. A servant of the Lord, Scott was the President of United for Christ MM. His passion was outreach, spreading the Gospel through feeding and clothing the less fortunate. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 12 noon Friday, January 15, 2021. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United for Christ Rangers at any BB&T branch. Revelations 21:4
JOHN, Patricia Honaker “Pat”, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away on January 10, 2021. “Last night we lost the glue, the heart, the most loving, and caring person anyone will ever meet.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Mary Honaker; daughter, Patricia June; grandson, Matthew Pryce; brother, Donald Honaker; sisters, Betty and Sue Malone. She is survived by the love of her life, married for 57 years, David C. St. John; children, Kristy (John) Vaught, Brian C. St. John and J. Alan St. John; grandchildren, Jarrett and Jason Tharpe, Hayden, Dean, Evan and Darby St. John, Robert and Carrie Vaught, Kelsey and Derek Martin; great-grandchildren, September Tharpe, Peyton, Anna and Jackson Vaught and Weston Martin; sisters, Jo Ann Simmons, Beatrice (Russ) Regar, Frances (Bill) Hobbs; sister in-law, Kathleen Cobb; brother in-law, Joseph (Marie) St. John; and a boatload of nieces and nephews. Pat enjoyed cooking, crafts, traveling and spending time with her family. To some she was known as the bargain queen of shopping. She was a devoted member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church for 46 years, until her illness would no longer let her attend. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where the funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 14. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
THOMURE, Anita (Agan), 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina and Homewood, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born on November 23, 1937 in Somers, Iowa to the late Lloyd and Mary Agan. She grew up in Joliet, Illinois with her two siblings, Jean (Tom) Woods of St. Joseph, Missouri and Bill (Barbara) Agan of Fort Myers, Florida. She retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a career as a Financial Analyst. Anita has two children, Jacquie (Stuart) Hubbard of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Andy (Amy) Thomure of St. Joseph, Missouri. Anita is also survived by her faithful furry friend, Piper. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles F. Thomure; and her brother, Norman Eugene Agan. Anita has six grandchildren, Amanda (Al) Phillips of Hoover, Alabama, Jessica, Alex and Sam Hubbard of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ben and Gabrielle Thomure of St. Joseph, Missouri. She also has three great-grandchildren, Noah, McKinley and Grace Phillips of Hoover, Alabama. Anita was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center for their tremendous care over the years, especially Dr. Rajagopal Rangineni and Dr. Gopichand Pendurti. The family would also like to thank Dr. Arvind Sharma and Dr. Marghoob Abbas for their tender care of Anita. Farewell services and public livestream were held 10 a.m. Friday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family gathered with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Avenue, St. Joseph, Mo. 64506. Public livestream will be available through the Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page. Online guestbook at www.meierhoffer.com.
WAGGONER, Darren Porter, age 60, passed away on January 11, 2021, after a brief yet valiant battle against the COVID-19 virus. He is now united in heaven with his parents, Fredric P. Wagner and Sheila Jean (Lovins) Wagner. Darren was born and raised in Bristol, Virginia, and proud of its motto “A Good Place To Live.” Darren was a 1978 graduate of John S. Battle High School, where he lettered in many sports, breaking the school’s cross country record, 17 minutes 23 seconds for the 5,500 meters, and was bestowed the title of Mr. Phoenix of his senior class. Darren was a 1982 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After five years, he finished his service as a Captain stationed at the Los Angeles AFB Space Division. He was a 1993 graduate of William & Mary’s Executive MBA Program. Mr. Waggoner was a fourth generation Master Mason and a member of Metropolitan Lodge #11 AF&AM. He was a member of the Western Henrico Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow. The family would like thank Rotary for hosting a fundraiser in Darren’s memory. He and his parents were former owners of McLean’s restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, and as an entrepreneur, he had many business ventures throughout his life before founding the logistics company he owned for the past 20 years. Throughout his adult life, Darren was a dedicated and loving father. Among his passions were music, which he fostered by traveling to all corners of the United States to attend concerts and festivals; the arts, having annual season tickets to Richmond’s theater series; literature, with a library stock full of first editions; and motorcycles, racing and touring the world, and at one time holding the Virginia record and ranking third in the country for miles ridden in one year. Darren’s joie de vivre was only surpassed by his ability to make friends. The tag line “He never met a stranger!” could have been based on him. Once you met him, you were a friend for life. Darren loved good conversation, good bourbon and a good cigar. Darren is survived by his two children, Dylan Waggoner (Eugena), Brooke Waggoner (fiance, Will); grandson, Dean Dawes Waggoner; his first wife and cherished friend, Cassandra Nelson; and special mother-in-law and comadre, Helen Little; sisters, Danita Rhett (Roland), Dionna Kelleher (Barry); brother, Derek Wagner; his beloved lifelong friend and business partner, Steve Sproles; and eight special nieces and nephews, Jessica Vincent, Summer Tocci, Trent Kelleher, Miranda Kelleher, Jade Kelleher, Devan Wagner, Joshua Wagner and Lauren Wagner. A Celebration of Life will be held when all family and friends can once again gather together to honor Darren and the wonderful life he lived. “The highest function of love is that is makes the loved one a unique and irreplaceable being.” Tom Robbins, Jitterbug Perfume. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to honor Darren’s memory by considering donating to one of two scholarships. Darren cherished the influence his education and athletic ability had on his life. These two scholarships have been carefully chosen by the family in the hopes of continuing those positive influences in another student’s life. Gifts in memory of Darren Waggoner MBA ‘93, may be sent to W&M Office of Gift Accounting, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg, Va. 23187. Please make check payable to W&M Business School Foundation and note that your gift is in memory of Darren Waggoner to be used for the Graduate Hardship Scholarship (4792). If you prefer to give online, please visit https://giving.wm.edu/give-now/. Gifts in memory of Darren Waggoner, USAFA’82 may be selected by visiting www.afacademyfoundation.org. Select Give Now. Select View All Giving Opportunities. Choose Track and Field/Cross Country Team Fund. Choose In Honor/Memory of Someone Special. Memo Darren Waggoner, Class of ‘82. Notification Brooke Waggoner, P.O. Box 232, Studley, Va. 23162.
WALL, Cecil Thomas “Tom,” age 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Tom was born April 22, 1938. He was preceded in death by his father, James B. Wall; and his eldest son, Tim Wall. Tom is survived by his mother, Mildred Wall Baskette; wife, Carolynne D. Wall; sons, Scott (Vickie), Doug (Jan) and Donald Wall; sister, Robin Wall; daughter-in-law, Michelle Wall; grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Jarod, Jacob and Alayna; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and served overseas. He enjoyed and was proud of his four boys, riding motorcycles and boating. He worked in the glass industry most of his life with his sons. The family received friends in celebration of Tom’s life on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom’s name be made to Tunnels2Towers by visiting https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for the Wall family.
YOUNG, Bobbie Wheeler, 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Worden Wheeler; and her grandsons, Bryan Austin Savage and Samuel Wheeler Pitts. Bobbie is survived by her three daughters, Mary Marangiello (Mike), Joanna Pitts (Todd) and Donna Young (Linny); three grandchildren, Nathan Savage, Matthew Pitts and Daniel Throckmorton; one great-granddaughter, Ella Renee Savage; two sisters, Charlotte Donovan (Walter) and Janice Naito (Harvey). Bobbie retired from the state and in her later years worked at the Hanover Adult Center. She was a member of Moose Lodge #1947. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, shooting pool with her friends and dearly loved the beach. Her greatest joy was her time shared with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also treasured her time with her dear friends, Barbara Vansteenburgh, Sue and Gilbert Blackburn and Bic Jordan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.