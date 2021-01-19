The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 1/20/21

HAILE, Beverly Stone, passed away on January 9, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born on November 21, 1935 in Ashland, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Hudson C. Haile; her son, Gregory C. Haile (Bonnie); her daughter, Claire Haile Packer (Bruce); granddaughter, Alisha Michelle Haga; grandsons, Derek Eugene Haile and Andrew Hudson Haile (Spencer); and great-grandsons, Riley Hudson Haile and Rowan James Haile. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn Rennie Stone and James Minor Stone Jr.; and her brothers, James Minor Stone III and Gordon Rennie Stone. Beverly graduated from Henry Clay High School in Ashland in 1952 and was valedictorian of her class. She went on to Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. After one year, she met Hudson on a blind date arranged by her high school classmate and Hudson’s workmate and their lifelong friend, Bill Babcock. She left Mary Washington College, decided she would be a secretary and subsequently graduated from secretarial school in Richmond. After a two year courtship, Hudson and Bev were married on August 27, 1955. In 1958, they moved to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for Hudson to finish his engineering bachelor’s degree. Bev became a secretary to one of the professors at Virginia Tech and because of her secretarial ability and willingness to help any and all she was soon loved by numerous professors who appreciated her no-nonsense approach to written work and correct English language. Upon Hudson’s graduation they awarded Bev with her “PHT degree”...for Putting Hubby Through. Their daughter, Claire, was born in nearby Radford, Virginia, in 1961. Their son, Greg, was born in 1963 in Newport News, where Hudson worked. In 1966, Hudson decided he had to join the race for the moon and moved back to his home in Florida and accepted a job at KSC. Since Bev and son and daughter were true Virginians, it was a difficult transition for Bev. After a few weeks of warm balmy weather and sunshine she decided Florida was OK after all. The family settled in Titusville to live their lives and raise their children. Bev became a teacher’s aide in her children’s schools and proceeded to endear herself and talents to her teachers and staff. Upon the children’s graduation from high school, Bev went to work at Brevard Community College (now Eastern Florida State College), Titusville campus, as the faculty secretary, where she soon became the one to consult about anything on campus. Her office became the “hangout” on campus where everybody came to discuss their problems or just to cry on Bev’s shoulder. She was loved by all. In 1997, Bev and Hudson retired and realized their dream of touring the country and its great National Parks. Their favorite became Alaska and its beautiful parks. In her later years, Bev loved spending time with her family and listening to stories about their adventures. They all adored her and never failed to visit “Mamaw” when they could. They, like so many others, knew what she was about and that was love and giving of herself. Bev’s funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. (social distancing and masks are required). A graveside service for family only will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House and/or Hospice of St. Francis in Bev’s memory. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.