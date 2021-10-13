The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 10/13/21

PASK, The Rev. Wayne Marshall, was suddenly called to his heavenly home, ending his three-year struggle with ALS, on September 29, 2021. He was born in 1947 to Marian and Glenn Pask in Medina, N.Y. He was pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Now Trinity-Ashland) in Ashland, Va., for 10 years and previously served as a Missionary At Large and Church Planter in Indiana. In Lafayette, Ind., he was the Supervisor of the Pesticide Residue Lab, Office of the State Chemist and an Academic Advisor at Perdue University. From 1971 to 1975, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Throughout his life, he enjoyed woodworking, gourmet cooking and travel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith M. Greenfield Pask; a daughter, Alida M. Brady (Mark); and a granddaughter. A memorial service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11 with visitation one hour prior. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850.

TALLEY, Charles William “Boo,” was born November 29, 1931 to Horace A. and Julia C. Talley in Richmond, Virginia, and died peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marguerite Shelton and Ruby Gillispie; brothers, Horace Talley Jr. and Robert Lee Talley. Boo is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rose Beckum Talley; nephews, Wayne Duke (Dale), Edward Talley (Kathy) and Gene Talley; niece, Brenda Barnes. Boo was in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He worked for Dominion Chevrolet for 10 years and Emerich Chevrolet for three years, specializing in Corvette repairs. This was prior to starting his own business, Talley’s Body & Fender Repair in 1968, with his wife, Rose, closing the business in 2000. Boo started the Corvette Club of Richmond in 1962. He served as president and was a member over the years. Boo was an avid roller skater with his wife (that’s how they met). He also loved going to their river house, water skiing and boating. Boo and Rose loved traveling. They hosted several cruises for Covington Travel to many exotic places. They also traveled to all 50 states, most of which was in one of their Corvettes. Boo loved playing golf and was a member of several bowling leagues. Through all the years, his first love besides his beautiful wife, Rose was dancing. He and Rose spent many a night dancing the night away. Even into their eighties, they danced till dawn on New Year’s Eve. Boo won his first dance contest with Rose in 1957. He and Rose were on their way to go dancing Friday night when the Lord took him home. Throughout their life together they had many show dogs which Boo loved and spoiled rotten. In the last few years, he has spoiled his little cats. He was extremely popular with all people! He was generous with his time, was always available to help anyone with his laughter and wisdom. It was a known fact that Boo “worked hard” and “played hard” all his life. He had a zest for living and made numerous friends throughout his life. He was a devoted Christian. Boo was baptized and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a witness for Christ. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Moose Club, Richmond East or the SPCA of Richmond. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.