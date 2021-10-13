The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 10/13/21

BURNETTE, Charles O., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Louise V. Burnette; and his beloved wife, Doris K. Burnette. Charles is survived by his brother, Allen H. Burnette; his son, Mark S. Burnette; stepson, Michael Morris; stepdaughter, Barbara Parker; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Charles was a local farmer. He was a retired Fire Captain from the City of Richmond Fire Department. Our brother and Papa will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment that followed in the church cemetery.
Arthur CAULEY
CAULEY, Arthur B. "A. B." Jr., 88, passed away October 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; and a son, Arthur B. "Mike" Cauley III; a sister, Gayle Castillo; and sister-in-law, Shirley Cauley. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and a bunch of wonderful friends. A. B. was born and raised in Hot Springs, Va. He worked for G.E. Harrison & Sons in Richmond before opening his own business, A.B. Cauley Landscaping & Land Preparation Co. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
EDWARDS, Margery Ball, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Edwards Sr.; and is survived by three children, Norman R. Edwards Jr. (Diane), Victoria Echo and Michael Edwards (Kelly); brother, William I. Ball; seven grandchildren, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Margery's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities, 1803 Cambridge Ct., Richmond, Va. 23238. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Raymond HEGE
HEGE, Raymond George, of Mechanicsville, departed this life on December 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Family and friends will be celebrating his life at a memorial service on Saturday, October 16, at 11 a.m. Please join us at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, 7339 Atlee Road, in Mechanicsville. Masks will be required for unvaccinated guests.
HUNRATH, Robert G., 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Hunrath; and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Hunrath; four children, Christopher, Barbara, Ann-Marie Hunrath and Jessica Barnard (Glen); six grandchildren, Jamie, Sarah, Blair, Lucas, Amanda and William; two great-grandchildren, Jersey and Josephine; and his brother, Philip Hunrath (Marie). An active member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, Robert was also a Third Degree Member and Past Grand Knight of the Albert E. Chipman Council, Knights of Columbus. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial was held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., # 203, Roseland, N.J. 07068.
JONES, The Rev. Willie G., 91, born on June 16, 1930, passed from this life to his next in Christ on October 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He was born in Durham, N.C. He entered the Army-Air Corps and served in WWII from 1945 to 1949 and later served as a pastor in excess of 50 years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Flonnie, Mavis; his wife of 71 years, Mavis Linwood Weeks Jones; brothers, Leroy and Lummy; and son-in-law, Mike Robertson. He is survived by his four children, Robin, Willie, Sandra and Jerry; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; son-in-law, Jim Smith; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Falcon Children's Home in Falcon, N.C. at www.falconchildrenshome.com/donate.
LOVING, Mary E., 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord and her late husband, Frank Loving Jr. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ginny Dennehy; and is survived by three children, Frankie Loving III (Lisa), Vicky Powers (Dale) and Renee Harris (Ernie); seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister, Kate Austin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com
PASK, The Rev. Wayne Marshall, was suddenly called to his heavenly home, ending his three-year struggle with ALS, on September 29, 2021. He was born in 1947 to Marian and Glenn Pask in Medina, N.Y. He was pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Now Trinity-Ashland) in Ashland, Va., for 10 years and previously served as a Missionary At Large and Church Planter in Indiana. In Lafayette, Ind., he was the Supervisor of the Pesticide Residue Lab, Office of the State Chemist and an Academic Advisor at Perdue University. From 1971 to 1975, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Throughout his life, he enjoyed woodworking, gourmet cooking and travel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith M. Greenfield Pask; a daughter, Alida M. Brady (Mark); and a granddaughter. A memorial service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11 with visitation one hour prior. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850.
TALLEY, Charles William “Boo,” was born November 29, 1931 to Horace A. and Julia C. Talley in Richmond, Virginia, and died peacefully Friday, October 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marguerite Shelton and Ruby Gillispie; brothers, Horace Talley Jr. and Robert Lee Talley. Boo is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rose Beckum Talley; nephews, Wayne Duke (Dale), Edward Talley (Kathy) and Gene Talley; niece, Brenda Barnes. Boo was in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He worked for Dominion Chevrolet for 10 years and Emerich Chevrolet for three years, specializing in Corvette repairs. This was prior to starting his own business, Talley’s Body & Fender Repair in 1968, with his wife, Rose, closing the business in 2000. Boo started the Corvette Club of Richmond in 1962. He served as president and was a member over the years. Boo was an avid roller skater with his wife (that’s how they met). He also loved going to their river house, water skiing and boating. Boo and Rose loved traveling. They hosted several cruises for Covington Travel to many exotic places. They also traveled to all 50 states, most of which was in one of their Corvettes. Boo loved playing golf and was a member of several bowling leagues. Through all the years, his first love besides his beautiful wife, Rose was dancing. He and Rose spent many a night dancing the night away. Even into their eighties, they danced till dawn on New Year’s Eve. Boo won his first dance contest with Rose in 1957. He and Rose were on their way to go dancing Friday night when the Lord took him home. Throughout their life together they had many show dogs which Boo loved and spoiled rotten. In the last few years, he has spoiled his little cats. He was extremely popular with all people! He was generous with his time, was always available to help anyone with his laughter and wisdom. It was a known fact that Boo “worked hard” and “played hard” all his life. He had a zest for living and made numerous friends throughout his life. He was a devoted Christian. Boo was baptized and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a witness for Christ. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Moose Club, Richmond East or the SPCA of Richmond. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
THROCKMORTON, F. Ray, 66, of Mechanicsville, passed away joining his late parents, Freddie and Dot Throckmorton, Thursday, October 7, 2021. He is survived by three children, Brittney (fiancé, Michael Johnson), Rachel and Hunter Throckmorton; sister, Peggy Whitlow (Barry); brother, Michael Throckmorton; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was the Director of Operations for the State Fair of Va. He loved his job to the point it was more like a hobby. Ray also enjoyed baseball and hunting. Above all, he was happiest spending time with his children. He embodied the saying "people remember how you make them feel." The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
THROCKMORTON, Jennifer Gray, 40, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord and savior on October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Juanita and Grover Mowbray; and paternal grandparents, Verna and John Gray Sr. She is survived by her children, Addie and Pierce Throckmorton; mother, Karen Plant (Brian); father, John Gray Jr.; brother, John Gray III (Lisa); niece, Alexis Gray; uncles, Gregory Mowbray and Brent Mowbray; fiancé, Matt Wolk; former husband and friend, Kenny Throckmorton. Jennifer loved to help and care for others, which lead to her career as a registered nurse in the Neurosurgery unit at MCV hospital for 15 years. She later changed careers to become a case manager with Anthem, still helping others. Jennifer loved the outdoors, making people laugh and, most importantly, cooking. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She spent every day living her best life. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her name. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
TYREE, Andrew W. Jr., lost his long battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; and his sister, JoAnn. Per his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.