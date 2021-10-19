The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 10/20/21

BURNETTE, William "Bill" Garland Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family, Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Burnette Sr. and Alice Kirk Burnette. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 14 years, Deborah Morton Burnette; his children, Dana Burnette Curley (Michael) and William Christopher Morton (Tiffany); five grandchildren, Thomas and Amanda Curley and Emma, Kody and Serenity Morton; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was a hard worker who inspired others with his amazing work ethic. He retired from the City of Richmond Police Department as a detective after 31 years of faithful service. He was a patriot and was very active in his community. He was a good friend to many as he never met a stranger. Bill loved to experience other cultures and planned elaborate adventures across almost every continent. A major joy in his travels was centered around trying the native cuisines, but his favorite food will forever be a good "chip chocolate" cookie. Bill was a dynamic man of many talents. Not only was he an avid blackjack player, car enthusiast, pilot, model and restaurant owner, he was also a master of odd jobs and was always willing to tackle a new challenge. He believed in paying it forward and was always kind, generous and was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family received friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a memorial service following at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to either Cool Spring Baptist Church Missions Fund, or Bon Secours Hospice at bsvaf.org/supporthospice.
CALE, Albert Duncan "Jack" Jr., 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on October 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Hodge Foster Cale. He is survived by his companion, Jacqueline Sweet; children, Franklin Cale (Alison), T. Alan Cale (Melanie), Nancy Foltz (Timothy), Daniel Cale (Lea); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jack proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for A. H. Robins in the chemical research department from 1958, until his retirement in 1990 and held numerous patents for compounds he developed, including the lifesaving drug, Doxapram, still in use today. Jack had many joys in his life, such as traveling, fishing and hunting; none of which could compare to his love for spending time with his family and friends. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cale Music Scholarship at Walnut Grove. The service may be viewed online by visiting reellyfeproductions.com. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
HOAGLAND, William Wesphel Jr., passed this life on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Born in Williamsport, Pa. and raised in Sunbury, Pa., Bill married Mary Ruth Brown of Mullens and Columbia, S.C. They were married 60 years before her demise in 2004 from ALS. Bill survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor and went on to serve as a bombardier, completing 55 arial combat missions in the southwestern Pacific during WWII. He retired from the USAF at Langley AF Base after 30 years of service. He later worked for Teledyn in Hampton, Va. He is survived by his daughters, Mrs. Sharon A. McHale and her husband, Peter, of Atlanta, Ga., Mrs. Pamela J. Burton and her husband, Skip, of Mechanicsville, Va.; and grandsons, Travis Burton and Taylor Burton, also of Mechanicsville, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy L. Valenti and husband, Bill; and sister-in-law, Geri Hoagland, all of Sunbury, Pa. Bill's twin brothers Harold and Albert are deceased. Graveside service to be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Bill will be most remembered as a devoted husband, an enjoyable, perfect father and all-consuming grandfather. Bill was so proud of his sons-in-law and treasured their friendship. He was a noteworthy friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His remarkable WWII stories, his humor and kindness will be forever missed, but forever passed forward. "Fair winds and following seas, shipmate." -Your friend, Keith
MELTON, Brady "Scott," of Doswell, Va., born October 13, 1950 in Tazewell, Va. to the late William Lee Melton and Nola G. Melton, passed away at age 70 on October 8, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Susan Melton. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Nola Melton; sister, Denise Goodwin (Chap); brother, Mark Melton (Emma Lee); in-laws, Bob Rudolph (Jeanne), James Rudolph (Susan), Thomas Rudolph (Kelly), William Rudolph (Linh) and Steven Rudolph (Sylvia), Gail Anderson (James) and Barbara Butler; 10 nieces, eight nephews, one uncle, three aunts and many cherished cousins. Visitation was held Tuesday, October 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. Funeral services were held at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va. on Wednesday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenAshland.com for the Melton family.
PEACE, Patricia L., 65, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Katherine Peace. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan F. and Matthew W. Roe. Patty was an avid wood carver and artist. She loved her animals and her family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Black Creek Baptist Church.
SMITH, Anne Williams, 84, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Louise Eason; her father, John Wilmer Williams; and a nephew, Buck Williams. Anne is survived by her daughter, Dana S. Hudak; son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Hudak; her grandchildren, Alexander and Julia Hudak; her brother, John E. Williams; sister-in-law, Henrietta Williams; nephew, David Williams and his wife, Emily Williams; and her cousin, Patricia E. Daughtridge. Anne attained an AAS degree from J. Sargent Reynolds in banking and finance and went on to attend UVA to attain a degree in Bank Management. She retired as senior VP from Wells Fargo Bank and then went on to work for the Virginia Bankers Association. She also held a real estate license in both Virginia and North Carolina for many years. Anne was laid to rest with a graveside ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, 314 N. Main St., Littleton, N.C. 27850.
TATE, Ruth R., 98, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eugenia Rigsby; her beloved husband of 65 years, Welford Tate; two brothers, Wilson and Leslie Rigsby; and a sister, Joyce Soghoian. Ruth is survived by her children, Don Tate (Anne), Ricky Tate (Teresa) and Karen Stanley (Ray); six grandchildren, Nathan Tate (Sally), Kirby Striano (Jimmy), Megan Stanley, Brandon Tate, Travis Stanley and Adam Tate; five great-grandchildren, Rachel, Haylie and Evan Striano and William and Greyson Tate; her brother, Bill Rigsby; and sister, Edna Jones. Ruth was born in Louisa County. After settling in Richmond, she worked for American Tobacco Company for 39 years. She was a charter member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where she especially enjoyed her Sunday school class. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America or Mechanicsville Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to Ruth's devoted team of caregivers, Keisha Francis, Vanessa Francis, Natika Francis, Shamari Jefferson, Sherissa Valazquez and Kaymesha Francis, who not only handled her basic needs, but demonstrated sincere love, kindness and friendship throughout her long battle with dementia.