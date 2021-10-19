The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 10/20/21

BURNETTE, William "Bill" Garland Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family, Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Burnette Sr. and Alice Kirk Burnette. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 14 years, Deborah Morton Burnette; his children, Dana Burnette Curley (Michael) and William Christopher Morton (Tiffany); five grandchildren, Thomas and Amanda Curley and Emma, Kody and Serenity Morton; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was a hard worker who inspired others with his amazing work ethic. He retired from the City of Richmond Police Department as a detective after 31 years of faithful service. He was a patriot and was very active in his community. He was a good friend to many as he never met a stranger. Bill loved to experience other cultures and planned elaborate adventures across almost every continent. A major joy in his travels was centered around trying the native cuisines, but his favorite food will forever be a good "chip chocolate" cookie. Bill was a dynamic man of many talents. Not only was he an avid blackjack player, car enthusiast, pilot, model and restaurant owner, he was also a master of odd jobs and was always willing to tackle a new challenge. He believed in paying it forward and was always kind, generous and was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family received friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a memorial service following at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to either Cool Spring Baptist Church Missions Fund, or Bon Secours Hospice at bsvaf.org/supporthospice.