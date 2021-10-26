The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 10/27/21

BAILEY, Evelyn A., 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, James Bailey; her son, Steven Bailey; her parents, Marius and Lillian Adams; and her brother, Edwin Adams. She is survived by her sons, Keith and Robert Bailey (Wanda Burnett); one grandson, Michael Edwin Bailey; and her sisters, Jane Schwartz (Malcolm) and Frances Carmack (Claude). Evelyn was a long-time member and organist at Beulah Presbyterian Church. She was a gentle, kind, soft-spoken lady, who loved flowers and birds. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. She will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church cemetery fund.
NOEL, Henry Stuart Jr., 61, of Mechanicsville, passed away October 16, 2021. Born on October 30, 1959, he was the son of the late Henry Stuart Noel Sr. and Olivia Bland Watkins Noel. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Julia "Judy" Mae Noel. Stuart is survived by his wife, Cindi Noel; daughters, Christina Mehta (Shalin) and Nikki Noel; sisters, Jean Williams (Chuck) and Rose Liggan (Howard); as well as many wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends. Stuart was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law and, most recently, "Granddaddy" to his grandpup, Bear. He enjoyed working with his Home Depot family and also fishing, grilling, hunting; anything outside. His passion was his lawncare business. He treasured random coffee visits with his daughters and sisters, or dinners out with family and friends. Stuart loved coaching soccer and baseball when he was younger and Myrtle Beach trips. He loved the mountains and the ocean, which is why bears and sharks were his favorite animals. His favorite time of the year was the holiday season, so he could spend quality time at family gatherings, with the ones he loved and he loved everyone he met. Stuart will live on in the stories we have of him and the love we shared as family and friends. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville. Interment will followed in Upper King & Queen Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtown, Va. In memory of Stuart, you may donate to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or the Virginia Wildlife Conservation Center.
SCOTT, Patricia "Pat" Jones-Moss, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on October 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Linwood H. Scott; stepdaughters, Kimberly Dehlbom (Brent) and Malinda M. Scott; brother, David Jones. Mama Pat, as she was known by many, will also be dearly missed by all of the friends whose lives she touched profoundly. Pat was preceded in death by her son, Robert Moss; and daughter, Kristy Scott. Both Pat and her husband, Linwood, were born in Danville, Va., where they briefly dated as teenagers and then reunited later in life. Pat retired from the General District Court, Henrico County, after serving 30 years. We take comfort in knowing that Pat is loving on her children in heaven. She and Kristy are dancing in their rhinestone angel wings, and she is enjoying the beautiful sunsets settling over the Rappahannock River. "Why wish upon a star when you can pray to the One who created it!" A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia Scott's name to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank Dee Shifflett and Mark Glass for their love and support these past few weeks during this difficult time. Their love and loyalty over the years is cherished. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
SOUCEK, Jo Ann Smith, 89, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Smith. She is survived by her husband, Frank Soucek; her daughter, Sandra Soucek; daughter, Tina Michael and son-in-law, William Michael; and son, Ted Soucek; grandchildren, Matthew Michael and Meredith Halvorson; great-granddaughters, Hannah Michael, Sawyer Halvorson and Bryn Halvorson; her lifelong friend and sister, Linda Baker; and many other cherished family and friends. Jo grew up in Kernersville, North Carolina, where her claim to fame was to be chosen as Miss Kernersville. She loved anything to do with North Carolina. She went on to college at UNC-Greensboro and earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics. Her first job was as a home economist with VEPCO, where she met her husband. She later majored in geology at JMU and earned a master's of education in secondary administration and supervision. Teaching was Jo's God-given gift. She taught her father how to read when she was 11 years old. She taught science at Forest Glen High School in Suffolk, earth science in Harrisonburg High School and then retired as the assistant principal of Thomas Harrison Junior High. Teaching went hand in hand with her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She taught many Sunday school classes and enjoyed leading and participating in Bible study. She loved all kinds of music and especially worshipping in song at church. In 2015, she wrote an autobiographic book titled Get Over Yourself. She was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va 23116. A graveside service will be held the following week at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. Online condolences may be registered at virginiacremate.com.
SHORTT, Michael Wade, 63, of Charlotte, N.C., died October 19, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. He was born February 20, 1958, in Halifax, Va. to Katherine Slayton Shortt and Cyrus Wade Shortt. He was the grandson of Cyrus G. Shortt and Mary Moon Shortt of Long Island, Va. and of Marshall W. and Katherine Slayton of South Boston, Va. In addition to his grandparents and father; he was predeceased by his son, Daniel Scott Shortt. Michael is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. Shortt; and sons: Andrew Michael Shortt and his wife, Cassandra and their children, Avery, Cole, and Asher; and Matthew Wells Shortt and his wife, Bobbi Jo and their children, Liam and Halle. He is also survived by his mother, Katherine Slayton Shortt; and brother, Bill Shortt. Mike was a graduate of Halifax High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Va. Tech and a master's degree from VCU. He was an Eagle Scout and continued being a Scout leader for his boys, which included taking the troop to Ireland. Michael was a longtime member of Beth Carr Baptist Church in Halifax, Va. He enjoyed golf, tennis, water skiing and watching football games, especially VT vs UVA games. He enjoyed traveling and summer trips to the beach with his family were always a priority. He also enjoyed camping and hiking with his family. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, at Lakeview Baptist Church, 4602 Concord Hwy., Monroe, N.C. 28110. He will be buried next to his deceased son, Daniel. Following the burial, a celebration of Mike's life was held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation Clubhouse, 7500 Olde Sycamore Dr., Charlotte, N.C. 28227. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601, www.alz.org.
TAYLOR, Duane Davis, 82, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 15, 2021. She enjoyed the mountains, traveling, cool weather and laying by the fireplace reading a book or watching her Atlanta Braves. Duane retired from Virginia Randolph where she thoroughly enjoyed working with children in special education. She was also very involved at her church, Catholic Church of the Redeemer (Mechanicsville). She was a good listener and gave excellent advice to all who sought it. Duane is survived by her daughters, Tracy, Kelly and Summer; and her sons, Russell, David and Michael; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Janet; and brother, Earl. Duane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Taylor; her parents, Leslie and Mildred; her brother, Leslie (Gene); and sister, Audrey. There will be a Memorial Mass on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Reception to follow.
WILDER, Bruce Clinton, 86, of Mechanicsville, went with open arms to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born in Franklin County, North Carolina to the late Rufus and Eula Wilder; and was also preceded in death by wife, Florence Wilder; son, Ron Wilder; and brothers, Russell, Roger, Charlie and Johnnie. He is survived by his sisters, Ada Wood and Frances Perry (JW); brother, Phillip (Diane); children, Debbie Shobe (Chris), Barbara Cottrell, Sandra Frazier (Steve), Rick Wilder (Niki); nine grandchildren, Michelle Childress, Sarah Tranka, Stacy Cottrell, Sam Frazier, Ashley Kemp, Erin Marchetti, Jake Wilder, Jordan Wilder, Rhea Wilder; and seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jason, Georgia, Jed, Finley, Brees and Jackson. Bruce moved from his home in N.C. to Va. in the summer of 1954 where he met and married the love of his life, Florence Smith, one year later. Bruce retired from Ford Motor Company - Tractor Division after 31 years of service. During his retirement, he worked an additional 13 years for Old Dominion Tractor. He was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church in Sandston where he served many roles including Sunday School superintendent, teacher, Deacon and Choir member. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and touched the lives of many. The impact he made on those who knew him cannot be measured. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929 or stjude.org/joinus to donate online.