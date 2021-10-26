The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 10/27/21

SCOTT, Patricia "Pat" Jones-Moss, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on October 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Linwood H. Scott; stepdaughters, Kimberly Dehlbom (Brent) and Malinda M. Scott; brother, David Jones. Mama Pat, as she was known by many, will also be dearly missed by all of the friends whose lives she touched profoundly. Pat was preceded in death by her son, Robert Moss; and daughter, Kristy Scott. Both Pat and her husband, Linwood, were born in Danville, Va., where they briefly dated as teenagers and then reunited later in life. Pat retired from the General District Court, Henrico County, after serving 30 years. We take comfort in knowing that Pat is loving on her children in heaven. She and Kristy are dancing in their rhinestone angel wings, and she is enjoying the beautiful sunsets settling over the Rappahannock River. "Why wish upon a star when you can pray to the One who created it!" A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia Scott's name to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank Dee Shifflett and Mark Glass for their love and support these past few weeks during this difficult time. Their love and loyalty over the years is cherished. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com .

SOUCEK, Jo Ann Smith, 89, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Smith. She is survived by her husband, Frank Soucek; her daughter, Sandra Soucek; daughter, Tina Michael and son-in-law, William Michael; and son, Ted Soucek; grandchildren, Matthew Michael and Meredith Halvorson; great-granddaughters, Hannah Michael, Sawyer Halvorson and Bryn Halvorson; her lifelong friend and sister, Linda Baker; and many other cherished family and friends. Jo grew up in Kernersville, North Carolina, where her claim to fame was to be chosen as Miss Kernersville. She loved anything to do with North Carolina. She went on to college at UNC-Greensboro and earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics. Her first job was as a home economist with VEPCO, where she met her husband. She later majored in geology at JMU and earned a master's of education in secondary administration and supervision. Teaching was Jo's God-given gift. She taught her father how to read when she was 11 years old. She taught science at Forest Glen High School in Suffolk, earth science in Harrisonburg High School and then retired as the assistant principal of Thomas Harrison Junior High. Teaching went hand in hand with her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She taught many Sunday school classes and enjoyed leading and participating in Bible study. She loved all kinds of music and especially worshipping in song at church. In 2015, she wrote an autobiographic book titled Get Over Yourself. She was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va 23116. A graveside service will be held the following week at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801. Online condolences may be registered at virginiacremate.com.