The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 11/10/21

CHANDLER, Milton Dalton, 93, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was born in Wylliesburg, Va. to Robert Bransford and Lucile Dabney Chandler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Estelle Parsley Chandler; and his brother, Robert Dabney Chandler. Milton is survived by his son, Dalton and his wife, Donna; and grandsons, Brett and Blake. Milton served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Milton was half of Watkins & Chandler Auto service in the '60s and '70s before changing careers to real estate sales. He was a 48-year member of Northside Masonic Lodge No. 292 and the Scottish Rite Bodies. He will be cherished and greatly missed. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, in Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
COPPEDGE, Thomas Rupert Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 5, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Freda Coppedge; nephew, Everett Jones; and brother-in-law, Waverly Jones. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Sue; his daughter and son-in-law, Blair and Luke Gipson; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Amy Coppedge; seven grandchildren, Mary Grace, David, Hope, Madelynn and Nathaniel Coppedge, Jack and Elyse Wells, all of Mechanicsville. In recent years, he happily welcomed into the family seven stepgrandchildren, Lexi, Kallie and Crew Gipson and Braden, Britt, Brooks and Berkley Adams; and boasted he now had 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Jones of Warsaw, Va.; a niece and her husband, Bonnie and Bill Revere, of Edwardsville, Va.; a nephew and his wife, Glenn and Carrie Jones, of Elizabeth City, N.C.; brother-in-law and his wife, George and Doris Rew, of Burgess, Va.; and sister-in-law and her husband, Faye and J.R. Hall, of Reedville, Va. Tom was born on October 24, 1940. He spent his boyhood and youth on the family dairy farm in Lilian, Va. He graduated from Northumberland High School and joined the Navy for a brief time. After being honorably discharged, he then returned home and attended Smithdeal Massey Business College. His working career was in the electronics field, retiring from Robertshaw Controls in 1990. He was an avid UVA basketball fan, an accomplished woodworker and a talented pen-and-ink artist. He was a founding member of the Hanover Art League and for many years, he was a contributing artist for the Hanover calendar, which featured historic homes in Hanover County. Tom had a great love of music, having played drums for his high school band and for several local bands in his teenage years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and truly a friend to all. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville. After a private interment, a memorial service will be held on Friday, November 12 at 2 p.m. at Fairport Baptist Church, 2395 Fairport Road, Reedville, Virginia 22539. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to Alpha House, 809 Thompson Street, Ashland, Va. 23005, Attn: Kathy.
EATON, Mrs. Carolyn L., of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Marlene "Mall" Zablotny (Ziggy); brother, Tommy Cunningham (Ginger); children, Kim Lux, Suzie Eaton, Jon Josef "Jack" Eaton and his wife, Kelli, Jill Eaton Jennings and her husband, Randy; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Eaton; and her parents, Tom Cunningham and Gladys Urbanek. She was born on September 17, 1941, in Carnegie, Pa. She loved their cats, Red and Fred. She enjoyed chocolate, coffee, shopping and getting a good deal, visiting with family and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and talking with her good friends, Inez and Carla. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Preventsuicidepa.org. The family would like to thank the physicians, specialists, pharmacists, wonderful hospice nurses and aides for their care, efforts and professionalism.
FORD, Audrey Virginia Gray, age 90, formerly of Richmond, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation, Vinton, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William B. "Billy" Ford Jr.; daughters, Sherry Lee and Beverly Gray Ford; her parents, Lewis E. and Ellen J. Gray; brother, George E. Gray Sr.; and granddaughter, Kristen Virginia Harris. Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen F. and Robert K. Harris of Roanoke, Va.; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, William K. and Rachel Jankelow Harris of Alameda, Calif.; and numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 Auxiliary, and past President of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 11, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Berkshire Health and Rehab for the excellent care she received for many years, and to the Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke. The family requests no flowers. Please make donations to either a veterans related charity, or to the Huntington Court United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Va. 24012 or to Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
PARK, Rufus W. Jr., 79, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away November 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas, Eddie, George and Clarence Park; and sister, Hazel Spear. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth W. Park; daughter, Jayne Park of West Virginia; devoted stepdaughter, Marsha Boyce-Rider (Harold Rider); devoted stepson, Michael Boyce (Janis) of Va. Beach; granddaughters, Morgan Rider and Darcy Park; and many nieces and nephews. Rufus retired as Comptroller of Jefferson County Board of Education, Charles Town, W.Va., after 29 years, and held part-time positions including mayor, clerk-recorder and police commissioner of the city of Charles Town for 34 years. He was former president of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and an officer and a member of numerous other organizations. He received the Distinguished Citizen of Jefferson County Award. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Foundations, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
PRITCHARD, Janice Eileen, 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Butts. Janice is survived by her husband of 41 glorious years, Robert T. Pritchard; brother, Brian Butts; stepchildren, Kathleen Ramey (Timothy) and Robert T. Pritchard Jr.; as well as four grandchildren. While growing up in Peoria, she attended Richwoods High School, where she achieved high honors for her studies and where she displayed her vocal talents in a choral group. After graduation, she attended Illinois Central College while also working as a bank teller. After this, she attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi, attaining a degree in business. Always wanting more from life, she accepted an offer from the U.S. government in the Washington, D.C. area and began work in the administration support field. Progressing from her first career job with the Army Material Command, she proceeded to the Pentagon and worked in several Department of Defense positions. It was in one of those positions she met and married Bob Pritchard. After working in the Administration Office of the U.S. Courts, Jan returned to the Pentagon and worked in the office supporting the Chief of Policy. From that job, Jan was hand-picked by her boss, Rear Admiral Murphy (USN), to move to the Reagan White House, supporting the Office of Vice President George Bush in the West Wing. Upon her return to the Pentagon, Jan gained a position in the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency as an Assistant Director, Program Management Special Projects Office, from which she retired. She was a talented musician with singing, playing the organ, piano and the French Horn. Janice sang with the Spotsylvanians Chorus, Covenant Woods Choir and in church choirs. She was a current member of New Song UMC, where she actively participated in the Bible study group. She was also an avid reader. Janice became a friend of every one she met. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be private.
VIERS, David, 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and June Viers; and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ginger Viers; two children, Kevin Viers (Pam) and Tracie Grooms (Rob); and five grandchildren, Nicholas and Benjamin Viers, Mitchell and Katelynn Loving and Andrew Grooms. Dave retired after 35 years as an electrical engineer with Dominion Energy. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and particularly, boating. Dave was the Past Commander of the Richmond Sail and Power Squadron boating club. He was an avid woodworker and craftsman who spent untold hours in his woodshop. Dave was a friend to everyone and would drop everything to help someone in need. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 4 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741.