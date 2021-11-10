The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 11/10/21

PARK, Rufus W. Jr., 79, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away November 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas, Eddie, George and Clarence Park; and sister, Hazel Spear. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth W. Park; daughter, Jayne Park of West Virginia; devoted stepdaughter, Marsha Boyce-Rider (Harold Rider); devoted stepson, Michael Boyce (Janis) of Va. Beach; granddaughters, Morgan Rider and Darcy Park; and many nieces and nephews. Rufus retired as Comptroller of Jefferson County Board of Education, Charles Town, W.Va., after 29 years, and held part-time positions including mayor, clerk-recorder and police commissioner of the city of Charles Town for 34 years. He was former president of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and an officer and a member of numerous other organizations. He received the Distinguished Citizen of Jefferson County Award. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Foundations, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com .

PRITCHARD, Janice Eileen, 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Butts. Janice is survived by her husband of 41 glorious years, Robert T. Pritchard; brother, Brian Butts; stepchildren, Kathleen Ramey (Timothy) and Robert T. Pritchard Jr.; as well as four grandchildren. While growing up in Peoria, she attended Richwoods High School, where she achieved high honors for her studies and where she displayed her vocal talents in a choral group. After graduation, she attended Illinois Central College while also working as a bank teller. After this, she attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi, attaining a degree in business. Always wanting more from life, she accepted an offer from the U.S. government in the Washington, D.C. area and began work in the administration support field. Progressing from her first career job with the Army Material Command, she proceeded to the Pentagon and worked in several Department of Defense positions. It was in one of those positions she met and married Bob Pritchard. After working in the Administration Office of the U.S. Courts, Jan returned to the Pentagon and worked in the office supporting the Chief of Policy. From that job, Jan was hand-picked by her boss, Rear Admiral Murphy (USN), to move to the Reagan White House, supporting the Office of Vice President George Bush in the West Wing. Upon her return to the Pentagon, Jan gained a position in the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency as an Assistant Director, Program Management Special Projects Office, from which she retired. She was a talented musician with singing, playing the organ, piano and the French Horn. Janice sang with the Spotsylvanians Chorus, Covenant Woods Choir and in church choirs. She was a current member of New Song UMC, where she actively participated in the Bible study group. She was also an avid reader. Janice became a friend of every one she met. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be private.