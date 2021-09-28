The Mechanicsville Local obituaries - week of 9/29/21

BRANNAN, Reuben Anderson, 88, of Studley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dot. He is survived by his son, Timothy (Lisa); grandson, Joshua; and many nieces and nephews. Reuben devoted his life to his family, farming and Salem Presbyterian Church. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.