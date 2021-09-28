The Mechanicsville Local obituaries - week of 9/29/21

Reuben Brannan
BRANNAN, Reuben Anderson, 88, of Studley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dot. He is survived by his son, Timothy (Lisa); grandson, Joshua; and many nieces and nephews. Reuben devoted his life to his family, farming and Salem Presbyterian Church. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Wade Nuckols
NUCKOLS, Wade A., of Mechanicsville, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2021. He was a longtime employee of The Howard P. Foley Co., and had been a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for many years. He had enjoyed waterskiing and taught many of us how to as kids. Murrell is survived by his wife, Joyce; and son, Wade. Per his wishes, no services will be held.