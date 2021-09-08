The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 9/8/21

Camper, David Lewis, 85 years young, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021, with his family by his side. A native of Covington, Va., he resided in Mechanicsville since 1974. Aside from his family, his pride and joy was being an alumnus of Virginia Military Institute (VMI), where he graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. After graduating from VMI, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and had a lifelong career at the “Highway Department” (currently known as VDOT). He continued throughout his life to maintain contact with his “Brother Rats” by attending VMI events, often with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side. In his retirement years, he loved attending all of his grandchildren’s “events,” being outdoors, repairing anything and everything and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, PaPa and friend, as well as a man of the highest character, integrity, humility and honor. He lived by a motto he often told to his children and grandchildren: “Do your best and you will never fail.” Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Barbara; daughters, Marilyn Rice (Jeff), Jeanine Graubics (KG), Lynne Rhea (Todd); grandchildren, Matthew Rice (Jessica), Kendall Rice (Tracy), David Graubics, 1st Lt. Justin Graubics (Tahlia), Andrew Rhea, Austin Rhea and Sarah Rhea; as well as great-grandchildren, Lawson and Leila Rice. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Hanover Tavern Coach House. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Dave’s life, the family asks you to kindly consider donating to organizations that Dave helped support: Andrew C. Rhea Supplemental Needs Trust (c/o Lynne Camper Rhea, 5255 Park Ridge Ct., Crozet, Va. 22932), VMI Class of 1958 Football Scholarship (VMI Foundation, Neikirk Hall, 304 Letcher Ave., P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450) or Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, where David was a member for 47 years (7339 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111). bennettfuneralhomes.com