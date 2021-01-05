The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of Jan. 6, 2021

BANTON, Betty Goin, 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Banton; and parents, Lawrence E. and Evelyn Tate Goin. She is survived by her sons, Scott Bryant (Sandra), Mark Bryant (Theresa), Keith McDonald (Miriam); grandchildren, Maggie Bryant, Ashleigh Fortier (Austin), Lauren Bryant, Lunden McDonald, Nicolas McDonald, Logan Capito and Benjamin Capito; brother, Bobby Goin (Olivia); sister, Brenda Morris (Dale); and many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. There was a procession to the cemetery from Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
BARNETT, Frances, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She is survived by a cousin, Brian Loving; and a long and special friend, Linda Deale. Frances retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture. Graveside services were held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to your local SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.bennettfuneralhome.com.
BRYAN, Bessie Walton “Pops,” 88, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born in King and Queen County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Christine Worthington, Oscar Walton, Bobby Walton and Barbara Walton; parents, Oscar and Vernelle Walton. Mrs. Bryan is survived by her husband of 67 years, George Bryan Jr.; children, Paula Freeburger and George W. Bryan; grandchildren, Heather Freeburger and Alexis Smith; great-grandchildren, MaKenzie and Dylan; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Those who knew of Bessie knew that she could always be found either in the garden, in the kitchen or with children. She was a caretaker to everyone she knew. A funeral service was be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church on December 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. Following the service, a graveside service took place at Mattaponi Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Bennett Funeral Home of Mechanicsville on Lee-Davis Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
DELLINGER, Robert “Bob,” 66, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Dellinger. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Burnette Dellinger; his daughter, Leslie Dellinger; his parents, Darel and Dorothy Dellinger of Conover, N.C.; a sister, Martha Barber (Joe); a niece, Christie Glysson (Scott); and two nephews, Andrew Barber (Natalie) and Michael Barber. Bob was born on May 24, 1954, in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Virginia Tech and lived most of his life in northern Virginia before retiring to Mechanicsville. He was a quiet family man, but enjoyed his friends and his computer, where he spent many hours playing World of Warcraft. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
GRAY, George Edward “Ed” Jr., 71, of King William, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jean Gray; and his first wife and mother of his children, Frances Gray. He is survived by his wife, Brenda W. Gray; children, Robert Gray (Candace) and Jaime G. Miller (Donald); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jazmine, Xavier, Blake, Reagan, Noah and Lydia; and brother, Robert A. Gray (Carolyn). Ed was passionate about many things: his family, the Air Force, the UVA Cavaliers and the Coast Guard Auxiliary to name a few. Ed was the voice of the King William Cavaliers for 25 years, and was a co-founder of the King William Little League. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 8, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Ed’s honor to King William High School Athletic Boosters, 80 Cavalier Dr., King William, Va. 23086, or to his Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit. Checks made payable to Flotilla 3-10 may be mailed to Joe Riley at 237 Saint James Ln., Montross, Va. 22520. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
JONES, Marjorie Yvonne, 88, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 1, 2021. Margie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dillard Wood Jones; and is survived by three children, Larry Jennings, Regina Sykes (Laddie) and Mark Jones; five grandchildren, Jason Jennings, Jessica Salmons (Ryan), April Jones, Cody Jones and Lauren Sykes; two great-grandchildren, Masen and Landon Salmons; sister, Ruth Wooten; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Marjorie was born on November 7, 1932, in Pulaski County, Virginia, before moving to Richmond and later to Mechanicsville with her husband to raise their family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, January 9, 2021, at New Song UMC, 7450 Colts Neck Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Center, Box 980539, Richmond, Va. 23233.
KRUSE, Suzanne Marie, age 78, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on December 31, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Erma (Wenger) Kruse; and nephew, Timothy. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Amy (Stephen) Owens; her treasured grandchildren, Ashley (Michael), Zachary and Madison Wright; brothers, Howard (Carol) Kruse, Westerville, Ohio and Raymond (Maggie) Kruse, Stafford, Va.; sisters, Marilyn Tanner, Fairfax, Va. and Christine (Joe) Mitchell, Gordonsville, Va.; nieces, Kristi, Karen, Jennifer, Anne, Stephanie, Molly, Rebecca, Lisa; and nephew, Matthew. Suzanne worked at The Ohio State University for 22 years and retired in 2009. Suzanne loved the Lord with all her heart and soul and firmly believed in giving of herself. She was a member of the Lions Clubs International in New Albany, Ohio and Mechanicsville, Virginia, where she was on the Investment Committee. She was also on the Resident Council of the community where she lived. Suzanne was an active member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Hanover, Virginia, where she devoted her time to volunteering with the Missions Committee, Women’s Group, Communion and serving meals to veterans. She was also very passionate about her work with Moments of Hope Outreach, where she volunteered in the food pantry and with the Saturday community meals. A private family service was held Sunday, January 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church on a day and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lebanon United Methodist Church or Moments of Hope Outreach. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
LINK, Richard Andrew, 79, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon A. Link and Anna M. Link; his sister, Carol Ann Schneider; his wife of 55 years, Eileen C. Link. Rich is survived by his four sons, Richard A. Link II (Martha) of Locust Grove, Virginia, Paul C. Link of Mechanicsville, Virginia, John K. Link (Donna) of Suwanee, Georgia and Ryan A. Link (Dawn) of North Chesterfield, Virginia. Rich is also survived by six grandchildren, Anna C. Link, Forrest A. Link, Laura M. Link, Sarah E. Link, Emily K. Link and Lorelai K. Link. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Rich graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in 1959. Rich enlisted into the Glen Burnie Maryland National Guard in April 1962 and was activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis during the Cold War in October 1962. He would continue service in the Newport News Virginia National Guard 105th Howitzer Battalion and received an honorable discharge in 1968. Also, that same year, he would graduate from Christopher Newport College. Rich was also employed a sales engineer by the General Electric and retired after 38 years of service. He will be missed very much, and he is loved dearly by his friends and family very much. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the family will not be able to receive friends and family. A Roman Catholic memorial service will also be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association honoring Rich’s wife, Eileen C. Link, at www.alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
McCAUL, Mrs. Hiroko Takemura, 91, of Hanover, Va., born March 3, 1929, passed away quietly on December 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene W. McCaul. She is survived by her son, Cecil Hooker (Laura Oaksmith); and daughter, Rebecca Thomas (John); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She had a great love for flowers, oil painting, music and cooking and was well-known for her strong and spunky personality. While living at her home in Old Church, she and her husband enjoyed traveling worldwide, fishing as well as tending to their large vegetable garden. The family wishes to thank her longtime companion of six years, Betty Foell, whose constant devotion, love and attention helped to improve her quality of life during the last few years. She was loved and will be missed. The memorial service can be viewed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Episcopal Church, 3263 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences can be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
PREZIOSO, Richard Charles “Dickie.” Devout husband, father, grandfather and friend, Richard Charles “Dickie” Prezioso, of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Dickie, born on July 21, 1943, was the oldest of six children born to the late Joe and Margaret Prezioso. He is survived by his three children, Rich Prezioso (Anna), Ronni Prezioso Wiles (Frank) and Robbie Prezioso (Rose); grandchildren, Lauren, Sydney, Grayson, Reese, Corban and Kendall; stepgrandchildren, Colby, Robby and Chelsea; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Macee; a large extended family and close friends. Dickie was preceded in death and is now reunited in heaven with his wife, his love, Peggy Lee Schutt Prezioso. He was employed by VEPCO/Virginia Power for over 40 years, where he worked tirelessly to make sure everyone’s lights stayed on. A founding parishioner of Church of the Redeemer Catholic Church and a charter member of the Albert E. Chipman Council of the Knights of Columbus, Dickie was also that outgoing friendly guy that you could count on to tell a corny joke, whistle while he worked, strike up a game of poker, watch a good western movie or sing out loud to old country songs. There were no strangers in his life, only friends he had never met. Dickie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dickie to Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
STUTZMAN, Alice May, 76, or Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Stutzman; her parents, Ray and Trula Ogden; and her brothers, Ronald Ogden and Gene Ogden. Alice is survived by her children, Todd Stutzman (Stacy) and Stacey Stutzman; and three grandchildren, Josh, Justin and Elizabeth; and her fur babies, Peaches and Cream. Alice retired from Hanover County Schools as the cafeteria manager. She was the co-owner of two businesses, Moore Street Cafe (18 years) and Removal Services of Virginia. She was a Braves fan and enjoyed watching games with her late husband. She got her greatest enjoyment from greeting customers that came into Moore Street Cafe. She also liked to bake, but her true love was her time spent with her family. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.