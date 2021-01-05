The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of Jan. 6, 2021

McCAUL, Mrs. Hiroko Takemura, 91, of Hanover, Va., born March 3, 1929, passed away quietly on December 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene W. McCaul. She is survived by her son, Cecil Hooker (Laura Oaksmith); and daughter, Rebecca Thomas (John); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She had a great love for flowers, oil painting, music and cooking and was well-known for her strong and spunky personality. While living at her home in Old Church, she and her husband enjoyed traveling worldwide, fishing as well as tending to their large vegetable garden. The family wishes to thank her longtime companion of six years, Betty Foell, whose constant devotion, love and attention helped to improve her quality of life during the last few years. She was loved and will be missed. The memorial service can be viewed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at www.reellyfeproductions.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Episcopal Church, 3263 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences can be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com .

PREZIOSO, Richard Charles “Dickie.” Devout husband, father, grandfather and friend, Richard Charles “Dickie” Prezioso, of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Dickie, born on July 21, 1943, was the oldest of six children born to the late Joe and Margaret Prezioso. He is survived by his three children, Rich Prezioso (Anna), Ronni Prezioso Wiles (Frank) and Robbie Prezioso (Rose); grandchildren, Lauren, Sydney, Grayson, Reese, Corban and Kendall; stepgrandchildren, Colby, Robby and Chelsea; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Macee; a large extended family and close friends. Dickie was preceded in death and is now reunited in heaven with his wife, his love, Peggy Lee Schutt Prezioso. He was employed by VEPCO/Virginia Power for over 40 years, where he worked tirelessly to make sure everyone’s lights stayed on. A founding parishioner of Church of the Redeemer Catholic Church and a charter member of the Albert E. Chipman Council of the Knights of Columbus, Dickie was also that outgoing friendly guy that you could count on to tell a corny joke, whistle while he worked, strike up a game of poker, watch a good western movie or sing out loud to old country songs. There were no strangers in his life, only friends he had never met. Dickie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dickie to Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.