The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries, week of 10/6/2021

Edith ALLEN
ALLEN, Edith Smith, 86, of Aylett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas E. Smith; mother, Martha M. Smith; brother, Melvin T. Smith; brother, Henry L. Smith; a sister, Bertha S. Terry; a great-granddaughter, Emma R. Tavasci and her husband, Elwood L. Allen. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy A. Myers; son, Roy L. (Deborah); son, James E. (Judy); son, Ralph T. (Kimberly); daughter, Jennifer A. Jefferson (Ryland); sisters, Martha Thompson, Doris Butler, Betty Sneed, Deborah Rudder, Virginia Roberts, Nancy McVicker; a brother, Kenneth Smith; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family received friends at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The viewing was from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service following from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private graveside gathering was held at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Viola BOWERS
BOWERS, Viola Tate, of Mechanicsville, was reunited with her husband, Boyce and rejoiced with her Lord on September 29, 2021 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Elgie Tate; siblings, Joanne Spain, Hugh Tate, Ruth Goodman, Edward Tate, Peggy Antonellini and Marie Basinger. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Dwyer (Douglas) and Patricia Ross (Dwight); granddaughters, Melissa Andrews (Brad), Ashley Powell, Aimee Evelyn (Benjamin); great-grandchildren, Boyce Evelyn and Peyton Andrews; and many loved nieces, nephews and close friends. She loved her church and her church family. She was a longtime member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She was known as the wedding lady with her good friend, Louise Dement. She was a member of the United Methodist Family Services Auxiliary for over 50 years. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMFS, 3900 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Herbert BURCHAM
BURCHAM, Herbert "Herbie" H. Jr., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Burcham; and his sister, Wanda Burcham. Herbie is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Theresa Burcham; two children, Preston Burcham (Megan) and Victoria Burcham; a grandson, Carter Smith; and his mother, Devona Burcham. Herbie was a lifetime member of Mattaponi Baptist Church. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 1982 and has been employed by Coca-Cola Consolidated for 16 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports and coached multiple sports for his children over the years. Herbie's greatest passion was spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, coach and mentor and he will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 and will receive them from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.
Louis GAREY
GAREY, Mr. Louis Milton, completed life's journey on August 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis M. Garey; his mother, Artrice D. Garey; his brothers, Francis B. Garey and Frank C. Garey; and his beloved wife and best friend, Patricia E. Garey. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn A. Garey; son, Andrew L. Garey; daughter-in-law, Rachael Griffiths; granddaughter (and light of his life), Charlotte M. Garey; and many other dear friends and family. Louis was born in Richmond, Va. on April 11, 1941. He attended Ferrum Junior College from 1960 to 1961 and was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, class of 1965 (Go Hokies!). Louis proudly served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968 and received the U.S. Army Certificate of Achievement for Meritorious Performance while serving in Asmara, Ethiopia (now Eritrea). "Butch," as Louis was affectionately known by many of his close friends and family (and "Butchie" by his little brother, Frankie), was a gentle, giving soul. He was a lover of all things to do with being on the water. He loved sunrises as the fog broke over Lodge Creek, coffee and a quiet word with his wife, Trish while the kids slept in the cabin of their boat and a drink in the evening overlooking the ocean. He loved gardening. He and Trish spent countless hours caring for their yard and garden on Shannondale Road. They passed this love on to their children, Katey and Drew. Above all, Louis loved his friends and family. We will miss him every day, but we know that he is with Trish now, and no one that knew them will forget the kindness and love that they brought to this life. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at the Maymont Italian Garden, 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or the Nature Conservancy.
Deborah PERSINGER
PERSINGER, Deborah "Debbie" C., age 54, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 24, 2021. Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe Craven and Mary Hennessy Craven. She is survivied by her son, James; aunt, Margaret Hennessy; brothers, Mike (Joanne), Barry, Denny, Douglas (Shelia); sister, Mary Joe; and nephews and nieces. Debbie was a dedicated employee at Hendricks Chevrolet for 27 years. She graduated from Lee Davis High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Potomoi Church, 8434 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Debbie was greatly loved and will be missed.
Robert TILLER Jr.
TILLER, Robert Leslie “Les” Jr., 67, passed away at his home in Gloucester, Virginia, on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 19, 1954, to Robert “Bobby” Leslie Tiller Sr. and Jean K. Tiller (Padera). He was raised in Henrico County, graduated from Henrico High School, Class of 1972. He stayed in the area working for John Warwick of Warwick Fence Company for several years, becoming owner after John retired. He considered John his mentor, dear friend and encourager. Predeceased by both parents; lifelong friend, Bill Sherrod; and John Warwick; he is survived by his son, Robert “Bobby” L. Tiller III and his wife, Kristen Tiller (Edwards), of Virginia Beach; daughter, Alexandra “Alexa” Jordan Booth (Tiller) and her husband, David Booth, of Aylett; five grandchildren, Jackson Owen Tiller, Campbell Grace Tiller, Jordan Anne Tiller, Madelyn Rose Booth and Hudson Alexander Booth; one brother, Christopher “Chris” C. Tiller of Heathsville; one aunt, Joyce Tiller Ziglar of Henrico; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. To honor their father’s request funeral service will be private, down by the ‘rivah,’ on board his brother’s boat, with fishing poles on standby. We will miss him.
William TURNER
TURNER, William I. "Bill," 85, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his former wives, Barbara Ann and Sandra Lee; and his parents, Joseph and Ruth Turner. He is survived by his sons, Wayne, Michael (Theresa), Mark, Bart (John); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles E. Turner (JoAnn). Bill was a very caring and loving man. He served as sexton at St. Paul's Catholic Church. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at the Mechanicsville chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Carlton WALKER
WALKER, Carlton Kershaw, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donee Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Baldacci Walker; sons, Kevin Walker and Matthew Walker (Lisa); grandchildren, Eleanor and Benjamin; stepson, Tommy Payne (Ella); best friend, Norman "Chip" Williams; and many of his rescued furry friends. Carlton worked for Henrico County in communication maintenance for over 32 years. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the kind and gentle care, especially his nurse and aide, Brittany and Tracie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd.