The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries, week of 10/6/2021

GAREY, Mr. Louis Milton, completed life's journey on August 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis M. Garey; his mother, Artrice D. Garey; his brothers, Francis B. Garey and Frank C. Garey; and his beloved wife and best friend, Patricia E. Garey. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn A. Garey; son, Andrew L. Garey; daughter-in-law, Rachael Griffiths; granddaughter (and light of his life), Charlotte M. Garey; and many other dear friends and family. Louis was born in Richmond, Va. on April 11, 1941. He attended Ferrum Junior College from 1960 to 1961 and was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, class of 1965 (Go Hokies!). Louis proudly served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968 and received the U.S. Army Certificate of Achievement for Meritorious Performance while serving in Asmara, Ethiopia (now Eritrea). "Butch," as Louis was affectionately known by many of his close friends and family (and "Butchie" by his little brother, Frankie), was a gentle, giving soul. He was a lover of all things to do with being on the water. He loved sunrises as the fog broke over Lodge Creek, coffee and a quiet word with his wife, Trish while the kids slept in the cabin of their boat and a drink in the evening overlooking the ocean. He loved gardening. He and Trish spent countless hours caring for their yard and garden on Shannondale Road. They passed this love on to their children, Katey and Drew. Above all, Louis loved his friends and family. We will miss him every day, but we know that he is with Trish now, and no one that knew them will forget the kindness and love that they brought to this life. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at the Maymont Italian Garden, 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or the Nature Conservancy.