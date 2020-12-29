The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries, week of 12/30/20

HENSLEY, Bernadine M. “Bernie,” 95, of Mechanicsville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Bernie was born in Pittsburgh on December 6, 1925, to William Hugh Rushby and Henrietta Cleer Rushby. After graduating nursing school, she married her husband of 57 years, Doug Hensley, and they moved to Richmond to begin their life together. Bernie spent her entire career as a registered nurse at MCV hospital. After retiring, she and her husband especially enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her interests included traveling, square dancing, reading and playing cards. Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and her two sisters, Anna Dunkle and Rose Fetchen. She is survived by her son, Douglas Hensley (Katherine) of Mechanicsville; granddaughters, Erin Witt (Terry) of King George and Lisa Pickett of Montpelier. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, J.D., Madeline, Hannah, Roxie and Evie; special friend, Cindy Stolte; and several nieces and nephews. Bernie was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com

JENKINS, William “David” Sr., (Dave, Papa Dave), 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on December 20, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. David was born in Richmond, Va., March 28, 1946, to the late Ryland S. Jenkins Sr. and Kathleen Byers Jenkins. David was known as an honest, hardworking man. He left high school during the eighth grade to get a job and help support his family. His first career was that of a tile setter, laying ceramic tile. He later went on to secure a job with DuPont, where he worked his way up to become a well-respected supervisor. Although he never graduated high school, he did later go on to secure his GED. He was very proud of that accomplishment. David was an avid fan of youth sports. He became a coach for both of his sons’ little league teams. Once his kids were grown and the grandchildren came along, you could find him on the side lines of every game. His favorite thing in life was spending time with his family. He took great pride in his grandchildren. After taking early retirement from DuPont, he went on to physically construct his new home in King William, Va. He did everything from the drafting the plans, to the framing, plumbing, electrical, roofing, flooring, painting and tile. Aside from his family, he felt the construction of this home was one of his biggest accomplishments! David was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Freida Clark Jenkins; brothers, Arthur Cornelius “Neil” and wife, Debra Lloyd, Grover Stanley “Bootsie” Jenkins. He is survived by his brother, Ryland Sylvester Jenkins Jr. and his wife, Bonnie; devoted daughter and caregiver, Cynthia “Cindy” Jenkins Neergaard and her husband, Richard; sons, William “Bubba” David Jenkins Jr. and wife, Paula, Michael Wayne Jenkins and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Devin and Russell Jenkins, Joshua Neergaard; and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.