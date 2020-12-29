The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries, week of 12/30/20

CARLTON, Sally S., of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Carlton; daughter, Parker Jane Carlton; parents, John and Jane Shimchick; brother, Josh Shimchick (Nancy); sister, Jessie Stakem (Eric); mother-in-law, Sharon Sweeney; father-in-law, Doug Carlton (Jenny); sister-in-law, Erin Poland (Burke); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Sally was the Marketing Director for At Home Care Hospice. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
HALL, Jo Ann Baar, 76, of Mechanicsville, born to Bernard Baar Sr. and Doris Baar, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Hall; and her brother, Bernard Baar Jr. Jo grew up in Highland Springs, where she graduated from Highland Springs High School. She worked as a head cartographer for VDOT and was a devoted member of Shalom Baptist Church. Left to cherish Jo’s memory are her children, Charlene Fisher (Marvin Carroll), “Bo” Gibson (Mary Beth) and Jo Lynn Farmer (Eric); grandchildren, Ricky and Ben Carroll, Cole, Clay and Lance Gibson and Gibson Farmer; and her brother, Haward Baar. Due to current world conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will update friends via social media when they have more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jo’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
HENSLEY, Bernadine M. “Bernie,” 95, of Mechanicsville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Bernie was born in Pittsburgh on December 6, 1925, to William Hugh Rushby and Henrietta Cleer Rushby. After graduating nursing school, she married her husband of 57 years, Doug Hensley, and they moved to Richmond to begin their life together. Bernie spent her entire career as a registered nurse at MCV hospital. After retiring, she and her husband especially enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her interests included traveling, square dancing, reading and playing cards. Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and her two sisters, Anna Dunkle and Rose Fetchen. She is survived by her son, Douglas Hensley (Katherine) of Mechanicsville; granddaughters, Erin Witt (Terry) of King George and Lisa Pickett of Montpelier. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, J.D., Madeline, Hannah, Roxie and Evie; special friend, Cindy Stolte; and several nieces and nephews. Bernie was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
JENKINS, William “David” Sr., (Dave, Papa Dave), 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on December 20, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. David was born in Richmond, Va., March 28, 1946, to the late Ryland S. Jenkins Sr. and Kathleen Byers Jenkins. David was known as an honest, hardworking man. He left high school during the eighth grade to get a job and help support his family. His first career was that of a tile setter, laying ceramic tile. He later went on to secure a job with DuPont, where he worked his way up to become a well-respected supervisor. Although he never graduated high school, he did later go on to secure his GED. He was very proud of that accomplishment. David was an avid fan of youth sports. He became a coach for both of his sons’ little league teams. Once his kids were grown and the grandchildren came along, you could find him on the side lines of every game. His favorite thing in life was spending time with his family. He took great pride in his grandchildren. After taking early retirement from DuPont, he went on to physically construct his new home in King William, Va. He did everything from the drafting the plans, to the framing, plumbing, electrical, roofing, flooring, painting and tile. Aside from his family, he felt the construction of this home was one of his biggest accomplishments! David was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Freida Clark Jenkins; brothers, Arthur Cornelius “Neil” and wife, Debra Lloyd, Grover Stanley “Bootsie” Jenkins. He is survived by his brother, Ryland Sylvester Jenkins Jr. and his wife, Bonnie; devoted daughter and caregiver, Cynthia “Cindy” Jenkins Neergaard and her husband, Richard; sons, William “Bubba” David Jenkins Jr. and wife, Paula, Michael Wayne Jenkins and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Devin and Russell Jenkins, Joshua Neergaard; and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
KING, Florence Jones, 80, of Mechanicsville, earned her angel wings December 20, 2020. Florence worked for Richmond Rubber for 40 years and for Strange’s Florist for five years. She sang in the Harbor Lights Chapter of Sweet Adaline’s and was also a member of VFW Post 9808, and in the choir at Northside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse B. King Jr.; and former husband, Robert Meredith Martin. She is survived by her children, Jeffery Martin (Teresa) and Dwayne Martin (Denise); stepdaughter, Debbie King Roberts; grandchildren, Tiffany Martin (Adam), Amanda Martin, Cheryl Gasbarro (Will), James Martin (Bree), Stormi Sanders, Jesse, Brandon and Matthew Lambert; and four great-grandchildren, Mila and Sophie Gasbarro and Violet and Ben Wolf. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northside Baptist Church.
SMITH, Glenn Aaron, 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away, December 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Robin Smith; his sons, Matthew (Ferebee) of Glen Allen and Bryan (Bridget) of Mechanicsville; and his three loving grandchildren, Millicent, Mason and Jackson. He was preceded in death by Aaron and Christine Smith of Chester, Va. Glenn was born October 3, 1942, in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Thomas Dale High School. He attended East Carolina University and was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity. He was subsequently drafted during Vietnam into the Army, where he later met his wife, Robin. They married in 1968. After the Army, Glenn taught at Carver and Meadowbrook High Schools for a few years and later worked for Hanover County Department of Public Utilities until his retirement in 2003. Glenn was a longtime member of the Hanover Ruritan Club and an Eagle Scout. He loved to camp and fish and would take any opportunity to do so. He won the Virginia Bassmaster’s Tournament at Buggs Island Lake in 1972. He also enjoyed gardening, antiques and watching NASCAR, football and basketball. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
WHITFIELD, Virginia L., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James “Blue” Whitfield; children, Charles G. Whitfield (Joan), James “Jay” Whitfield III (Linda), Kelli Cordle (Will); many loving grandchildren; sister in-law, Linda Whitfield Hopcroft; and many special close friends. Virginia was a very devoted wife, a loving mother and an awesome grandmother. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. “Thanks for all the good times, love Blue.” Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.