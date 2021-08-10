The Mechanicsville Local Obituaries: Week of 8/12/21

Virginia Absher
ABSHER, Virginia Fulwider “Mimi,” 91, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Euna Fulwider; and siblings, Billy, Kitty and Bobby. Virginia is survived by her husband of 46 years, William “Bill” Absher Jr.; three children, Dwight Farmer (Kelli), Brent Farmer (Tamara Privitera) and William Absher III (Ginger); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Virginia worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for 33 years as a currency counter and she was the best! Her hobbies were quilting, sewing, crocheting and cooking. She loved working with her hands and she made sure no one left the house hungry! She always had dogs in her life, too. Her other passions were antiquing and collecting, including Department 56. Through her life she loved spending summers at the river. Her primary travels with Bill were a trip to Alaska and a cruise from west to east transited through the Panama Canal. She and Bill were members of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:15 to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Richard Amos
AMOS, Richard James Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kitty Lee Amos. He is survived by his loving wife, Marite “Midge” Amos; sister, Brenda Reynolds (Ryland); and nephews, Billy and Kenneth Reynolds. Richard served his country in the Army, and then later retired as a Deputy Sheriff, from Hanover County. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Rd. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. in James City Chapel Cemetery, 7501 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, Va. 23188. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Evelyn Coleman
COLEMAN, Evelyn Beadles, 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Carroll “Waverly” Coleman; her son, Carroll “David” Coleman and his wife, Mary; three grandchildren, Morgan, C.J. and Miranda; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. Evelyn was a graduate of Battlefield High School and was employed by Glen Falls Insurance Company for 11 years. She was a homemaker after her son was born. Evelyn had a passion for collections, glassware, Santa Clauses, etc.; and she dearly loved raising bird dog puppies. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Interment followed in Gethsemane Church of Christ cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice. Special thanks to all the hospice nurses and doctors, especially Kathryn Burton. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Nancy Gouldin
GOULDIN, Nancy Crutchfield, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James Haley Crutchfield and Ellen Cope Evans Mitchell (formerly Crutchfield), both of Essex County, Va. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, William Jennings Gouldin; and son, Craig Evans Gouldin. She is survived by her children, William “Bill” J. Gouldin Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Thomas “Don” M. Gouldin and his partner, Greg Youngs, Jane Ritchie Gouldin Watkins and her husband, Tscharner, Cary T. Gouldin and Craig E. Gouldin’s widow, Lisa. Nancy was blessed with nine grandchildren, Haley G. Sims and her husband, David, Peyton C. Gouldin, William “Will” J. Gouldin III and his wife, Margaret, Evan M. Gouldin, Kent M. Gouldin and his wife, Meghan, Margaret E. Gouldin, Tscharner “Ried” D. Watkins IV and his wife, Casey, Mason T. Watkins and Kelly Nicole Gouldin; and four-great grandchildren. Nancy obtained her Registered Nurse degree after attending St. Luke’s Nursing School in Richmond, Va. While she was in school, she met and later married the one love of her life, William “Bill” Gouldin. Nancy went on to become a homemaker and loving mother to five children. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church for 60 years. Her remains rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where the family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 1. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Covenant Woods for the compassionate care they provided. Memorials can be made to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Kay Martin
MARTIN, Kay Swindell, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Born on February 20, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas, Kay was strong academically, graduating from the University of Texas-Arlington. Kay was also an exceptionally gifted artist with many original works produced throughout her life. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Martin; and is survived by her children, Apryl and Bryan Halstead, Pamela Lindley and Tricha and Tom Gruppi. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and soon-to-be 13 great-grandchildren. Kay leaves behind a legacy of love and courage that will never be lost or forgotten. You are loved Mimi, and you are missed! The family received friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Lucille Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Lucille Thomas, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, August 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and one sister. Lucille is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy S. Howell (Kenneth); two grandchildren, Ashley E. Twardy (Mike), and Nicholas R. Howell; one great-grandson, Adam Jay Twardy; a sister, Helen Melton and her children, Doug Melton (Sheree), Debra Willis and Dee Dee Foran (Gerry); her great-niece, Amber Campbell (Cory); and many other relatives and friends. Lucille was a devoted caregiver for many people. She loved flowers and working outside in her “forest.” She enjoyed time spent with her family and her group of friends and neighbors. The family received friends Monday, August 9, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Interment followed at 1:30 p.m. in Rodes United Methodist Church Cemetery, 286 Avon Rd., Afton, Va. 22920.