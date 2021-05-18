The Mechanicsville ocal letters to the editor: Week of 5/19/21

Thanks extended to outgoing school board member

Well, as they say, “All good things must come to an end”.

For 16 years we have had a super person on the Hanover County School Board.

How many time have I heard Norman Sulser state, “Are we doing the very best for our students?”

With tireless efforts, Norman has fought for upgrading our schools and curriculum.

Sometimes met with opposition, he kept fighting because he knew that providing our students with the very best would prepare them to meet the challenges they will face.

Not sure who will be nominated to represent the Cold Harbor District, but there are size 16 EEE shoes needing to be filled. Thank you, Norman!

Dan Johnson