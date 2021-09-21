The Mechanicville Local Obituaries week of 9/22/21

BARNES, Janie Dunn, 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Bubba Raikes; and grandson, Justin Cridlin. She is survived by her husband, Reggie; three daughters, Sherry Dunaway (Ricky), Lori McGhee (Rob), Heather Forrest (Brian); seven grandchildren, Hunter Cridlin (Megan), Kasey Weidman (Kandy), Wesley Crowley (Jordan), Jessica Wells, Jacob Wall, Abigail Forrest, Meredith Forrest; and great-grandchild, Raymond Cridlin. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Fairmount Christian Church at 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
BLACKWELL, Murray A. "Sonny," 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie O'Brien and Richard H. Blackwell; and sister, Frances Wrenn. Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Zagos Blackwell; son, Ken Blackwell (Susan); three grandchildren, Mindy Benedict, Taylor Day and Kenley Blackwell; many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved little dog, Misti. Having spent many years in the automotive repair industry, he retired as Claims Supervisor over the state of Virginia for Travelers Insurance and was very well-known within the industry. Sonny was a charter member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, Past President of the Richmond Claims Association and past Vice President of Mechanicsville Little League. Throughout his life, he enjoyed travelling with Helen by various means, including (but not limited to) cruises, motorcycles and for the better part of the last two decades, RV, during which time they made countless wonderful memories and dear friends as they wintered in Florida, crossed the United States and attended many rallies with their fellow Discovery owners. He fought cancer for almost three decades with a great deal of optimism and courage. The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Hagan who guided him along his battle. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Church of Christ, 8067 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
MARTIN, Ida Earl, 96, of Mechanicsville, awoke to the Promise for which she has prepared for on Monday, September 13, 2021, joining her husband of 60 years, Clyde Lee Martin; parents, James Herman and Gracie Matthews Martin; and brothers, James Clarence "Dick" Martin and William Edward "Ed" Martin. Ida leaves to cherish her memory three children and their spouses, Clyde Earl Martin (Patsy), Glenn Allen Martin (Kathy) and Joan Martin Briggs (Danny); five grandchildren, Kim and Ritchie Morris, Christie Pressley (Mike), Michael W. Madison (Crystal) and Michele Burrows (Harry); 11 great-grandchildren, Jordan Morris (Joel), Abi Morris, Alex and Justin Morris, Taylor and Chris Rosemond, Madison and Brett Deas, Caidin Burrows and Mason and Madeline Madison; four great-great-grandchildren, Maddox Cottrell and Mae, James and JoyAnna Elliott; and very special friend, Linda Heath. Mom was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Church of Christ, having been baptized at the age of 11 in Smith Lake behind the church. She was a beautiful lady, inside and out; she loved God and her family. Mom enjoyed making crafts. Most of her Crewel pictures are still hanging on many walls today. She also loved her beautiful flower gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. "Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life." -John 5:24
NERING, Robert T., 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was a good husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, no services are planned. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
ROBERTS, Leroy Eugene "Lee," of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio to Juanita and Richard Roberts. Lee attended Wright University in Dayton, studying Systems Engineering. In 1970, he moved to Colorado for Basic Training with the Air National Guard and served in Ohio and Nebraska for six years. Lee loved the mountains and the Midwest, returning to Colorado and then to Nebraska to study Business Administration at the University of Nebraska, where he fell in love with college football and became a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Throughout his career, Lee worked as a Mechanical Contractor, Estimator and Project Manager for various companies in Lincoln, Nebraska and Richmond, Va., as well as 20 years as a business owner and founder of Mechanical Systems Testing and Balancing. He earned certifications from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in "Construction Quality Management for Contractors," The Association of Energy Engineers as a "Certified Building Commissioning Professional" and was NEBB (National Environmental Balancing Bureau) certified in both Air Environmental Systems and Building Systems Commissioning. Lee is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debra Powell-Roberts; his two daughters, Mia and Emma; brother, Ron Roberts; sister, Becky Sharkey; as well as his family-by-marriage: sister, Terry Delvecchio (Keith), William C "WC" Powell Jr. and Mike Powell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lee was a devoted Christian. He was a Deacon, served in Children's Ministry, taught Sunday school and participated in many small group Bible studies. He was passionate about his country, politics, music and cars. Lee cared deeply for his family and friends. People were always welcome at his home and he was generous with his time doing small (and large) acts of kindness for others. His favorite thing was spending time with his wife and their two daughters. Lee's love language was cooking and his family and friends enjoyed the benefits of his talents. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church, 8026 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lee's memory to support cancer research.
STULL, Mary Ellen, 90, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Colonial Heights, died Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Stull Sr. She is survived by her four children, Raymond L. "Sonny" Stull Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, daughters, Patricia S. Fundum and her husband, Gene, Judith L. Stull and Catherine L. Stull; two grandchildren, Jennifer E. Spain and her husband, Kendall and Raymond L. Stull III and his wife, Nicole; along with several grandchildren and her Covenant Woods family. Ellen graduated from the UVA School of Nursing in 1952. As an Army wife, she traveled with her husband and family to many places in Europe and the U.S. The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville; a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of workers at Covenant Woods and Bon Secours Hospice. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
WARE, Susan A., 59, of Sandston, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, George Beavers; and is survived by her husband, Jerry Ware; daughters, Shannon Young and Nikki Young; mother, Janette Beavers; twin sister, Sharon Thomas (Greg); sister, Lori Riley (Tim); stepson, Josh Ware (Shelbie); nieces and nephews; and her extended family at Richmond East Moose Lodge and The Sports Page Grill. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive Mooseheart, Illinois 60539 or www.mooseheart.org. Susan was a proud native of Alabama. ROLL TIDE!