The Mechanicville Local Obituaries week of 9/22/21

ROBERTS, Leroy Eugene "Lee," of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born on June 13, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio to Juanita and Richard Roberts. Lee attended Wright University in Dayton, studying Systems Engineering. In 1970, he moved to Colorado for Basic Training with the Air National Guard and served in Ohio and Nebraska for six years. Lee loved the mountains and the Midwest, returning to Colorado and then to Nebraska to study Business Administration at the University of Nebraska, where he fell in love with college football and became a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Throughout his career, Lee worked as a Mechanical Contractor, Estimator and Project Manager for various companies in Lincoln, Nebraska and Richmond, Va., as well as 20 years as a business owner and founder of Mechanical Systems Testing and Balancing. He earned certifications from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in "Construction Quality Management for Contractors," The Association of Energy Engineers as a "Certified Building Commissioning Professional" and was NEBB (National Environmental Balancing Bureau) certified in both Air Environmental Systems and Building Systems Commissioning. Lee is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debra Powell-Roberts; his two daughters, Mia and Emma; brother, Ron Roberts; sister, Becky Sharkey; as well as his family-by-marriage: sister, Terry Delvecchio (Keith), William C "WC" Powell Jr. and Mike Powell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lee was a devoted Christian. He was a Deacon, served in Children's Ministry, taught Sunday school and participated in many small group Bible studies. He was passionate about his country, politics, music and cars. Lee cared deeply for his family and friends. People were always welcome at his home and he was generous with his time doing small (and large) acts of kindness for others. His favorite thing was spending time with his wife and their two daughters. Lee's love language was cooking and his family and friends enjoyed the benefits of his talents. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church, 8026 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lee's memory to support cancer research.