The Mechsnicaville locaol calendar of events - week of 11/3/2021

The Hanover County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Dinner Meeting. The Society invites members and the public to attend this event to be held at the Hanover Tavern Coach House. Registration is required per Covid restrictions. The evening program will feature Suzanne Munson, author of a new biography about Founding Father, George Wythe. Munson is a well-known guest speaker and lecturer at various colleges and universities. She is a guest columnist for the Times Dispatch. Her presentation will be accompanied by a slide program, and her new biography, Jefferson’s Godfather, will be available for purchase. Enjoy a dinner buffet with choice of salad, entrees, sides and dessert. The event opens at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required by Nov. 18. See “Events” at the Society Web Site: www.hanovercountyhistoricalsociety.org for details. Tickets may be reserved also by visiting hanoverhistorical.org to pay by credit card. Checks may be mailed to HCHS, Inc., P.O. box 91, Hanover, Va., 23069. Cost $30 per person. Registration must be completed and paid by Nov. 18.