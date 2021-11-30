 Skip to main content
The Mechsnicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 12/1/2021
Veterans Day reflections

Dear Editor: 

Reflections on Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2021, at Hanover Wayside Memorial 

I wonder…..The wall of honor with names of those that died for Freedom and Liberty and Justice for all stirs deep emotions for family and friends of the fallen that we Honor. 

I wonder….. The bricks on the walkway with the names of many others that “wore the clothe” of our nation to protect Her speak loudly to us. 

I wonder Why?.... As I studied these memorials, I noticed that the sex, creed, race, religion, and ethnicity were not inscribed as record. 

I Wonder What? ……What would those brave souls say to us if they were living today? I wonder, How? How will the next generation inscribe the bricks and the Wall? 

With Respect and Appreciation,  

Oscar Walker

Ashland

