The Mechsville Local calendar of events - week of 2/9/2

Saturday, Feb.12

The Studley Ruritan Club’s famous “Super Bowl Chili” will be available for pick up at the Studley Store/Post Office (on the corner of Studley and Williamsville roads) between 9 a.m to noon on Saturday, Feb. 12. Order early before it sells out, and stock up your freezer for the Cold Winter ahead. The price is $9./quart. Proceeds go to benefit the community. Call Douglas Newcomb at 804-730-0570,or any Studley Ruritan member.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

The Mechanicsville TEA Party will be meeting at their new location on 6701 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville. It is across from Dollar General and near the Cold Harbor Road and Creighton Road traffic circle. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. The topic this month will be about the devastating impact the new Wegman’s facility would have on an overlooked community in the immediate area. Regardless of where you live in Hanover County, everyone has been affected by the out-of-control and unmanaged growth that has been allowed to take place over the years. Find out how one group is taking a stand and why it matters to all of us. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you have any questions, contact Glenn Baker at 804-752-8389. If he does not answer, please leave a message.

Saturday, Feb. 19

The Doswell Ruritan Club will be holding a “Salt Fish Breakfast” from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. located at 16433 N. Washington Highway. The breakfast will include eggs, bacon, potatoes, spiced apples, biscuits, cornbread, juice and coffee. Take outs will be available. The fee for adults is $10 and the fee for children aged 4 to 10 is $4.

Ongoing

Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.

Saturdays

Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds its church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Dr. Roy Minnix For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.

Sundays

All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.

A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.

Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.

Tuesdays

The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. Visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.

Wednesdays

Walnut Grove Baptist Church is conducting English and Citizenship classes with open enrollment through May 2022. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact the church office, located at 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville. Contact 804-746-5081 or at wgbcinfo@comcast.net or 804-746-4696. The classes are free but the students will need to purchase the books required for their class.

Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma’s Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma’s or Zoom connection information.

Thursdays

The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.

Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.

Civil Air Patrol, Hanover Squadron, meets Thursdays, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd, in Mechanicsville. CAP is an awesome program for youth, ages 12- 21, as well as for adults who care about young people and want to help train America’s next generation of Leaders. You’ll find cadet life exciting if you enjoy Flying, Leadership Training, Model Rocketry, Earning Rank & Awards, and much more. For more information, visit hanover.vawg.cap.gov. You can also call or email Capt James Wright at 804-551-3354 or james.wright@vawg.cap.gov.

Fourth Mondays

The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.

Second Mondays

The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.

Third Mondays

Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month on Zoom. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805 or the church office at 804-746-9073.

The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.

Fourth Mondays

The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.

Second Tuesdays

The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. For more information, call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.

The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.

Third Tuesdays