The Mechsville Local Obituaries - week of 11/3/2021

Elizabeth ANTON
ANTON, Elizabeth Revercomb Starke, 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Elizabeth was born in Covington, Va., to Horace and Helen Massie Revercomb. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Debra Starke Swiderski; stepdaughter, Billie Lou Anton Edwards (Bob); stepson, John Anton Jr. (Carol); daughter-in-law, Bobbie Sue Talmage; and eight grandchildren, Rob Edwards (Danita), Aaron Anton (Tracy), Julia Swiderski Brooks, Stephanie Anton Forehand (Bill), Amy Starke Pfeiffenberger (Parker), Rebekah Starke Fulgum (Dale), Courtney Starke Nagengast (Andrew) and Luke Swiderski. She also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Julia Revercomb Bradley. These loved ones are spread throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Starke; her brother, Horace Revercomb Jr.; her son-in-law, Raymond Swiderski; and her mother-in-law, Virginia Drinker Starke. Elizabeth was widowed at age 31 when her husband, Captain Roland C. Starke Jr., was lost in an Air Force accident. After 20 years as a widow, she was blessed with a long, happy marriage to John William Anton until his death in 2010. They lived in Poplar Branch, N.C., for 27 years before relocating back to Richmond. Elizabeth was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church. While living in North Carolina, she volunteered with hospice and Meals on Wheels. She and John were also enthusiastic members of an RV club. She graced her family with a quiet strength, a resilient spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. The family will receive friends for the visitation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, 23111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Richmond SPCA.
John BALDERSON
BALDERSON, John M. Jr., 24, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, October 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Shirley Glass. He is survived by his loving and devoted parents, John and Sheri Balderson Sr.; two brothers, William and Kevin Balderson; paternal grandparents, Guy and Doris Balderson; and many other family and friends. John was a 2016 graduate of Lee-Davis High School, where he was chosen for a regional competition from the Hanover Center for Trades and Technology. Johnny served as a lifeguard at Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club and as an umpire at Mechanicsville Little League. After moving to Florida, he worked as an automotive technician at Hendrick's Honda in Daytona Beach for over a year. He was a wonderful son, brother and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment following in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor and memory can be made to the youth group at Providence Bible Church, 7730 County Road 13, N. St. Augustine, Florida 32092.
Thomas BARTLEY
BARTLEY, Thomas L., 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend took his final road trip to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Born August 29, 1942, in Staunton, Virginia, he graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961, where he was a member of the Cadet Corps and an original member of the Asphalt Angels Car Club. Tommy was employed by and retired from Loveland Distributing Company as their Personnel Manager. Tommy loved his time with his family and friends. Whether it was a road trip in his old Hot Rod, a day trip with his friends and family or vacations to every corner of the world with his lovely wife, Alice by his side, that was when he was the happiest. The only thing better was anytime spent with his granddaughter, Hannah, the true apple of his eye, his sunshine in life. Always quick with a joke or a funny story, he could light up any room. He never knew a stranger and had an unbelievable network of great friends. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alice; two daughters, Christy Perkins (Stephen), Debbie Simpson and her partner, Jim; granddaughter, Hannah Smith, all of Mechanicsville, Va.; one sister, Carol Newton; and two nephews, Roger Jr. (Cheryl) and Timothy of Indian Shores, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Gertrude Bartley. Special thanks to Angie and her team of nurses for all your love, compassion and care at the end of life. The family will celebrate his 79 years of his life at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Madeline Byrd
BYRD, Madeline W., 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on October 22, 2021. She was born in Appomattox, Va. to two loving parents, William and Elizabeth Woody, who precede her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Mark L. Byrd, Michael R. Byrd and Eric W. Byrd; her eight grandchildren, Emily E. Byrd, Michael R. Byrd II, Jacob C. Byrd, Parker R. Byrd, Ian L. Byrd, Brooklyn M. Byrd, Braden L. Byrd, Jessica L. Bunting; her two siblings, William D. Woody and Phyllis Ragland; and her former spouse, Louis R. Byrd. Madeline was a devoted and cherished member of Shalom Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. for many years. She loved vacationing at Myrtle Beach with her cousins, Sharon Bryant and Kay Roper and cruising to tropical islands in the Caribbean with her sister-in-law, Scottie Woody. Madeline "Nana" was the light and joy at every family gathering. Her love and laughter will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Marcy CARROLL
CARROLL, Marcy Lynn, 64, of Richmond, Va., passed into the presence of her Savior on October 21 at VCU Medical Center. Born in New Castle, Pa. on February 27, 1957, to Charles and Barbara (Hilyard) Rees, Marcy had a rich childhood cultivated by the love and support of her family. She left home in 1976 to attend Toccoa Falls Bible College, from which she would graduate with a B.S. in Christian Education and Bible & Theology. On June 3, 1978, Marcy married Reverend Kenneth C. Carroll in New Castle, Pa. She was a devoted mother and her love and encouragement will be missed by all who knew her. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Barbara Rees; and her brother, Dennis Rees. Marcy is survived by her husband, Ken; her three children, Aaron (Ashley) Carroll, Casey (Derek Tinsley) and Nathan (Kelsey) Carroll; her siblings, Charles Rees, Thomas Rees, Lou Ann (David Woerner), Gordon (Julie) Rees. She was a loving grandmother to seven. A viewing was held on Thursday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where the funeral and Celebration of Life commenced at on Friday, October 29 at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. The service may also be viewed online by visiting reellyfeproductions.com. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Randy Cost
COST, Randy Gerard, passed away on October 29, 2021, after a long bout with cancer. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 41 years, Connie; his terrific son, McGhee and wife, Alyssa; his mother, Yolanda; his sister, Lynn and her family; and his brothers, Tim and Dan and their families. He was predeceased by his loving father, Peter; and an older brother, David. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Randy grew up in upstate New York and graduated from West Genesee High School in Camillus, N.Y. in 1975. He went to college in Harrisonburg, Va. and graduated from James Madison University in 1979. His first job out of college was with the Hershey Chocolate Company, where he learned the fundamentals of business and forged lifelong friendships. He and Connie settled in Connie's hometown of Mechanicsville, Va. and made beautiful and historic Hanover County their home for 34 years. Randy was a well-known stockbroker in the Richmond, Va. area for many years, working for a variety of firms before settling at RBC Wealth Management for the end of his 34-year career in that business. He also worked at the NBC affiliate in Richmond for 19 years, where he appeared daily trying to help people better understand the basics of the stock market and the economy. There are many people who helped Randy along the way through their friendship and constant support. Those people include but are not limited to: Terry Soule, Dave and Suzie Gloeckler, Randy Kitterman, Dr. Stanley Tucker, Dr. Fred Skaggs, Randy Hite, Bonnie Bowling, Chip Dollins, the late Andrea McDaniel, Ronnie and Pam Robbins and many others. Randy tried to be a loving husband and father, faithful friend and committed follower of his Lord, Jesus Christ. May his soul rest in peace. The family received friends on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service took place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park.
Keith MACKIE
MACKIE, Keith C., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, October 25, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mackie and Margaret Helen Mackie; and brother, Colin Mackie. Keith is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Stephanie Mackie; and loving son, Konner Mackie. Keith will be remembered mostly for his kind, caring spirit that touched the lives of so many. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a true friend to all that knew him. Keith was a dynamic man with many talents. As a jack-of-all-trades, he was always willing to take on a new challenge. There wasn't much he couldn't master. A true Scotsman who embraced his heritage and a proud father of his only son, Konner Charles Mackie, the apple of his eye. Keith was an avid fisherman, golfer and Baltimore Ravens fan who loved all types of sports. His smile could light up a room, but it was his big heart that attracted so many. Most of all, Keith was a man of great faith who loved the Lord. Throughout his ongoing battle, Keith remained steadfast to his job and family even to the very end. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, MMRF.org.
Russell WHITLOCK, Jr.
WHITLOCK, Russell Jr., 86, of Ruther Glen, formerly of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Heavenly Father October 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mattie and Floyd Whitlock; his brothers, Lindsay, William and David; his sister, Dorothy Holzbach; and son-in-law, Butch Crew. He is survived by his wife, Judith Woods Whitlock; his daughters, Jennifer Crew and Robin Tate; his granddaughters, Savannah Crew and Natalie O'Bier; his sisters, Betty Ann Poore and Verna Mae Crowder; the mother of his children, Dorothy Whitlock; and many nieces and nephews. Russell served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud, 55-year member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #10, Richmond, Va. Russell's favorite pastime was fishing. The family offers love and gratitude to special neighbors, the Snowden family, for all their prayers, love, care and support over the years. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date on the Monaghan Funeral Home website.
Ruby Layne
LAYNE, Ruby Allason. On October 25, 2021, Ruby Allason Layne departed to be held by the hands of our Lord at 86 years old. She was born June 29, 1935. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Layne; and her son, Erven F. Layne; her parents, Howard and Carrie Benfield; and multiple siblings. She is survived by her sons, Charles Layne, Ricky Layne (Evette) and Tony Layne (Cressandra); her daughters, Betty Faulkner, Gloria Atkins (Mike) and Tammy Smith (Alan); her cherished grandchildren, Gregg, Landon, Matthew, Nathanial, Alexandra, Michael (Greta), Corey (Summer), Vicki (William), Ryan (Tiffany), Shawn, Michael, Tony Jr., Lindsey (Luke), Logan, Sheridan, Brady, Christopher, Brandon (Jennifer), Alison (Austin); her beloved great-grandchildren, Landon, Mason, Molly, Corey, Gabriel, Kason, Noah, Wyatt, Claire, Madison, Dean and Emry, Isabella, Eric and Jordan. She is also survived by one brother, Hubert Benfield (Nancy). Ruby was born in the height of the depression to tobacco sharecroppers in Charlotte County, Virginia. Her Cherokee father taught her to respect the land. Her mother taught her life skills to raise a family and keep a home. She led a humble life and these lessons prepared her for what was to come. Since her mother taught her to sew, she used that skill to provide for her family, working in a sewing factory. She would sew clothes for her seven children or upholster the family furniture and matching curtains. She later worked for AT&T, inspecting circuit boards and while she had no technology expertise, she thrived at that job until she retired. She taught her children to go outside and play, stand up for themselves and if they started a fight, they better be able to finish it. She believed in fairness, helping others and most of all, that family came first. She would put you in your place and then ask you what you wanted to eat. She was an amazing cook; never measured because there was no need. She was famous for her "Nanny breakfasts," because they were simply the best! You didn't have to be her grandchild to call her Nanny, she was everyone's Nanny. There are enough stories to fill a library and that would only be a tiny glimpse into the life of a remarkable woman. She was loving, caring, strong and strict when necessary. Her home was a revolving door of her children and grandchildren; her favorite hobby was calling her kids to check on them. She loved birds, the colors green and pink, playing solitaire on the computer, red eye gravy over tomatoes and roses. She put love into everything she did. If someone was in need, she provided. If someone was hungry, she fed them. If someone was struggling, she supported them. She could work circles around most people and still make sure the dishes were done after supper. No matter how hard life became, she remained a force of nature. To say she will be missed is far too simple for such an amazing woman. As so many hearts are broken, there will always be that little piece that disappeared the day she left us to be with God. There are no words to express the emptiness we all feel, but we know she is watching us and shining her light from Heaven. She was mama, she was Nanny, she was Ruby, she was Ms. Layne, she was exactly what we all needed and she will forever be loved and missed. Services will be held Saturday, November 6 at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, Richmond, Va. 23234 (morrissett.com). Visitation will be held Friday, November 5, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Dale Memorial Park immediately following the service.