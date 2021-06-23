The Renaissance scene of Kennedy-Joyce nuptials

The marriage of Lauren Michelle Kennedy and Matthew Scott Joyce took place on June 19, 2021 at The Renaissance in Richmond, Virginia.

The Reverend Tiana Wood, of Richmond, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Bryan and Kimberley Kennedy, both of Glen Allen. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Johnson and the late Andrew Johnson and the late George and Virginia Kennedy, all of Richmond.

The groom is the son of Michael and Teresa Joyce, both of Mechanicsville. He is the grandson of Julia Joyce and the late Bobby Joyce and the late Franklin and Susan Curles.

The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.

Lindsey Joyce, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor and Kate and Kenley Joyce, nieces of the bride, served as flower girls. Bridesmaids were Amber Joyce, Amanda Nester, Allison Johnson, Emily Duffy, Taylor Mey, Heather Sanders, and Meagan Hechler.

Josh Halferty served as best man. The groomsmen were Chris Joyce, Tyler Johnson, Andrew Proffitt, Josh Milby, Eddie Hayes, David Rodgers and Layne Sheppard.