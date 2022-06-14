The Rev’d. Dr. E. Allen COFFEY

COFFEY, The Rev’d. Dr. E. Allen, age 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., died at home with family by his side on June 9, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1947 in New York City to the late Edward and Rose Flaig Coffey and grew up in Yorkville on the upper east side of Manhattan. He was baptized November 16, 1947 at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Manhattan and confirmed on April 24, 1960, by the Rt. Reverend James Stuart Wetmore, D.D. He was educated in grades K-4 at Public School No. 77 Manhattan, New York City and graduated from Trinity School (Episcopal) Manhattan, New York City. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Randolph-Macon College (French and English) Ashland, Virginia, June 1969, a Master in Divinity from The Protestant Episcopal Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, May 1973 and a Doctor of Ministry from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, May 1986. He was ordained deacon at All Saints’ Church, Richmond, by the Rt. Reverend Robert B. Hall, May 26, 1973 and ordained priest at St. Peter’s Parish Church, New Kent, Virginia, by Bishop Hall May 11, 1974. Allen spent his ordained ministry serving parishes in the Diocese of Virginia. He began as Rector of St. Peter’s Parish Church New Kent, Virginia in June 1973, as this colonial parish’s first full-time and resident rector since the American Revolution. He became Associate Rector, at St. James’s Church Richmond, Virginia August 1988. This was followed in July 1991 by almost 11 years as Rector at Emmanuel Church at Brook Hill Richmond, Virginia. He then was called as Rector of Abingdon Parish Church in Gloucester County Virginia May 2002 - June 2006, followed by a year as Interim Vicar at Buck Mountain Church in Earlysville, Virginia. His last call was as Rector to St. Paul’s Church in South Farnham Parish Millers Tavern, Virginia in January 2008. He retired from parish ministry in January 2014. Allen served in various leadership roles in the Diocese of Virginia: Registrar of the Diocese 1979 - 2001; Dean of Regions X and XI; member of the diocesan Standing Committee, serving as President and Secretary; Examining Chaplain of the Diocese of Virginia; and President of the Greater Richmond Episcopal Cooperative Ministry. Allen’s other interests included church music as he was an accomplished organist playing for churches during high school and college and well as history, especially of the Diocese of Virginia and its colonial churches. He was a trained mentor for Education for Ministry (EFM) and conducted weekly EFM seminars at several of his parishes. He was an anglophile and established a close relationship with the late Most Reverend and Honorable F. Donald Lord Coggan, the 101st Archbishop of Canterbury, whom Allen escorted during two of the Archbishop’s visits to Richmond, as well as whom Allen visited on a trip to England. During Allen’s retirement, he continued his life long passion and love for model trains and was building a large layout of “Doswell Junction” at the time of his death. Allen is survived by his son, John C.E. Coffey and family (wife, Michelle and their daughter, Megan). He also is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deborah Waters and her sons, Forrest and David (his wife, Lolly and their sons, Clark, James, and Elliott); as well as by his beloved rescue lab, Sweet Olivia. There will be a funeral at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at St. Stephen’s Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va., followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall for the family to greet friends. Masks are requested and encouraged. Interment will be conducted at a later date at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to The Living Church P.O. Box 84 Congers, N.Y. 10920, Randolph-Macon College P.O. Box 5005 Ashland, Va. 23005, Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond, P.O. Box 1574 Midlothian, Va. 23113, or a charity of your choice.