The very first ‘marathon of mirth’ that brought holiday cheer to all

On the sunny morning of Nov. 27, 1924, children of New York City lined the sidewalks of Manhattan’s Herald Square to catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime “marathon of mirth,” as advertised by the booming Macy’s department store.

Held to showcase the opening of the “World’s Largest Store,” with Macy’s flagship location in Herald Square expanding to cover an entire city block, and to garner excitement for the holiday shopping season, the “Macy’s Christmas Parade” delivered its promise of enveloping the city in a mirthful morning of holiday spirit.

Spanning 6 miles, the parade route boasted nursery-rhyme themed floats of Mother Goose, the Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood, and other favorites. Macy’s employees dressed as clowns, cowboys and sword-wielding knights as they strolled along the streets; an array of bears, elephants, camels, monkeys and other Central Park Zoo animals offered a circus-like atmosphere as parade bands blared festive music. And of course, the rear of the parade featured the guest of honor, Santa Claus, who sat atop a mountain of ice in his reindeer-driven sleigh.

Ten thousand spectators cheered as Santa descended from his sleigh as noon rolled around, and the “once-in-a-lifetime” holiday parade came to a close.

Of course, as we all know, this parade would become something much more than a one-time occurrence. Despite the minimal newspaper coverage of the novel performance, the parade captured the hearts of the community and, eventually, the country.

Macy’s released a newspaper advertisement as quickly as the following morning declaring that the parade would arrive again the following year.

“We did not dare dream its successes would be so great,” stated the advertisement.

And its successes would of course continue to climb, as the parade became known as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – an annual occurrence that has become the beloved American tradition that we all know and love today.

Of course, the parade would evolve overtime, as the parade route scaled back to a little over 2 miles in length and helium-filled character balloons replaced the zoo animals. But the spirit of the very first parade has persisted for almost a century now, surviving even the most turbulent times to gift the American people what it had promised from day one: “a marathon of mirth.”

Despite the stock market crash of 1929, the parade marched on without interruption throughout the 1930s. But its first interruption would occur during World War II, as the parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 due to needed helium and rubber for the war effort.

In 1963, just six days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Macy’s officials were faced with a difficult decision. Despite some hesitation, they decided to host the parade that Thanksgiving morning in hopes that it would uplift the dwindled American spirit.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic failed to dissuade the annual tradition, as Macy’s held an extravagant virtual celebration following social distancing guidelines. With a return to its in-person festivities in 2021, the beloved parade survived, proving that even in the most turbulent times, its ability to bring holiday joy to the American masses has driven its unwavering popularity and, more importantly, necessity.

Of course this holiday parade is just one of thousands that capture the hearts of communities across the country – all who bring a “marathon of mirth” amid even the bleakest of times. There are parades that have uplifted their own communities into a jolly celebration over the years, developing their own beloved traditions with local floats, marching bands, balloons and, of course, the guest of honor – Santa Claus.

But Hanover County is a vibrant community that brings “marathons of mirth” in all shapes and sizes throughout the year, as I have recently learned from attending the extravagant Ashland Fourth of July Parade that surprised me with its grandeur. As I have only attended a handful of parades my whole life, or have watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade through our family’s television, learning of the beloved holiday traditions of the Ashland/Hanover Olde Time Holiday Parade and Mechanicsville Christmas Parade has left me waiting in excited anticipation long before this holiday season.

Just as the Macy’s parade returned to the streets of New York City in 2021, the beloved Hanover celebrations returned last winter during a time of its necessity – a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rampage through communities, the world began to emerge from a dispiriting isolation, and holiday cheer was sparse.

But even in the most turbulent times, the Hanover spirit survived. Now in its 53rd year, the adored Ashland/Hanover Olde Time Holiday Parade is only two weeks away, inviting the community to help kick off the Hanover holidays on Nov. 20. Following closely after will be the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade in its 24th year on Dec. 4.

Just as the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has persisted for almost a century, Hanover’s own parades continue to thrive and uplift its own community when it is most needed, emulating their true purpose of bringing a “marathon of mirth” to all and a true celebration of a united community’s perseverance.