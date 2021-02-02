SYKES, Thelma “Sissy” Colley, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered her heavenly home Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Temple and Virginia Tuck Colley; a sister, Louise C. Green; and a brother, Eugene Colley Jr. Thelma is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Vernon Leslie Sykes III. She attended Saluda High School and RPI and was a member of the Saluda Blue Jays softball team. Thelma was proud of her career as a teller with the Bank of Virginia. She was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church and their “You & I” Sunday school class, where she had previously served as president. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held promptly at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairmount Christian, You & I Sunday School Class (at Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Thelma SYKES
