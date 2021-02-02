 Skip to main content
Thelma SYKES
SYKES, Thelma “Sissy” Colley, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered her heavenly home Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Temple and Virginia Tuck Colley; a sister, Louise C. Green; and a brother, Eugene Colley Jr. Thelma is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Vernon Leslie Sykes III. She attended Saluda High School and RPI and was a member of the Saluda Blue Jays softball team. Thelma was proud of her career as a teller with the Bank of Virginia. She was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church and their “You & I” Sunday school class, where she had previously served as president. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held promptly at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairmount Christian, You & I Sunday School Class (at Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

