Thomas BALL, Sr.

BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Nellerine Ball; and his son, Tommy Ball. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Ball; his daughter, Pam Blantz (Mike); his wonderful grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Patti Ball. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway and will again on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairmount Christian Church, Bon Secours Community Hospice Hospital or a charity of your choice.
