 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas BALL, Sr.

  • 0
BALL

BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Nellerine Ball; and his son, Tommy Ball. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Ball; his daughter, Pam Blantz (Mike); his wonderful grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Patti Ball. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway and will again on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairmount Christian Church, Bon Secours Community Hospice Hospital or a charity of your choice.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ernest FLANNAGAN, Jr.

Ernest FLANNAGAN, Jr.

FLANNAGAN, Ernest Franklin Jr., aka "Junior," 71, of Hanover, Va., passed away on February 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, …

Jack STUART

Jack STUART

STUART, Jackie "Jack" Darrell, age 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family members. Jack is …

Gwendolyn HEATH

Gwendolyn HEATH

HEATH, Gwendolyn Cox, entered a life of eternal peace on February 23, 2022. Preceding her were her parents, Claiborne and Dorothy Carter Cox; …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News