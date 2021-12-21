Thomas F. Moore, Jr.

MOORE, Thomas Franklin Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. Moore Sr. and Lou E. Moore of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Thomas was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School. He was retired from the City of Richmond as an electrical inspector. Thomas is survived by his wife, Sandi; and daughter, Jaime March (Nathan); two stepgrandchildren, Owen and Vivian Mach. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Tate (Carl); nephews, Randy and Dale Tate; special friends, Wayne and Sandy Wood, Gayle and Marilyn Brigman; along with numerous cousins and relatives. Thomas would also like to acknowledge his numerous friends from The Moose Lodge, American Family Fitness and the "Car Club!" The family received friends Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 until 3 p.m., following a memorial service at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Hwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Condolences can be registered at bennettfuneralhome.com.