 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III
0 Comments

Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III

  • 0
McKITTRICK

McKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom" III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughter, Karen Bolton (John); son, Michael (Alexis); and three granddaughters, Laura and Sadie McKittrick and Audrey Bolton. Tom enjoyed spending many volunteer hours with several community organizations, especially his time with Boy Scout Troop 555 at New Hanover Presbyterian Church and Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.
News

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.

MOORE, Thomas Franklin Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parent…

James BAILEY
News

James BAILEY

BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James a…

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.
News

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.

SINGLETON, Harold B. Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death…

Rhina Mingee
News

Rhina Mingee

MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virgi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News