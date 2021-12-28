Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III

McKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom" III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughter, Karen Bolton (John); son, Michael (Alexis); and three granddaughters, Laura and Sadie McKittrick and Audrey Bolton. Tom enjoyed spending many volunteer hours with several community organizations, especially his time with Boy Scout Troop 555 at New Hanover Presbyterian Church and Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. bennettfuneralhomes.com