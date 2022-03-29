Thomas SHUFF

SHUFF, Thomas Dean, 69, of Studley, Va., left us too soon on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Auburn Dean Shuff and Clara Stewart Shuff. He is survived by his cherished wife, Annette; beloved daughter, Heather (Randy); respected sister, Linda Belleau (Guy, Solomon); dear stepchildren, Sara Mickle, Liza Vitale and James Vitale; four adored grandchildren, Emily Winston Pavey, Hanna Marie Pavey, David Mickle and Jordan Kemp; as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was an accomplished musician, having played a variety of instruments. He was a founding member of Hanover Concert Band, Swing Time Band and devoted time to many volunteer bands in the community. Tom was Pipe Major for St. Andrew’s Pipe Band for years. He was currently Pipe Major for Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums, a new group in honor of his long-time friend and colleague, the late Tim MacLeod. Together, they founded the Benedictine College Prep Pipes and Drums program. He lived a full life, especially enjoying his hound dog, Sammie, coffee, camping and his red Jeep Wrangler. A UNC Tar-Heels fan since he was six years old, he rarely missed a game. Tom was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Benedictine Pipes and Drums through the school.