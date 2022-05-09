Thomas WHITE, Jr.

WHITE, Thomas James "Tommy" Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a beloved husband, brother, dad and "Pop-Pop." A proud Navy veteran, Tom worked with computers most of his life and was active in politics as well as music. He is survived by his wife, Sharon White; his daughter, Heather Rhoads (James); son, Matthew White (Krystal Hughes); brother, Michael White (Patty); sister, Karen White Elliott Setchel (Doug); and grandchildren, Sadie and Wyatt Rhoads; as well as a brother-in-law, Daniel Elliott. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas James White Sr. and Jacquelin Sylvia White. Tom was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1954 to Thomas James White Sr. and Jacquelin Sylvia White. The oldest of three children, he was a natural born leader. He attended VCU and shortly after, enlisted in the Navy. He met the love of his life, Sharon Pruitt in the winter of 1982 and the two were wed the next April. His passion was computers and he was involved in information technology from the beginning. Later in life, he opened his own insurance agency franchise with his wife in Yorktown, Virginia. Before his death, he worked again as an IT Manager for Riverside Brick Company in Richmond, Virginia. He was a lifelong Christian and Republican. Visitation was held Sunday, May 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral service were held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9 at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.