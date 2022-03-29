Thomas WILSON

WILSON, Thomas Olvis, 88, of Jordan Point, Prince George County, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Ellen N. Wilson; brother, George Clay Wilson; sister, Dorothy Louise W. Pierce. Tommy is survived by his children, Debbie Powers (Randy), Cheryl Martin (Paul), Diane W. Campbell and son, Thomas Douglas Wilson. Tommy loved his family and will be missed by his grandchildren, Johnnie Powers, Ryan Martin (Rachael), Tyler Martin (Brittany), Jessica Campbell and Sydney Martin; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille W. Wright and Anna Mae W. Ragland; brother, James Wilson (Judy). In his youth, Tommy was active in both Stock Car and Drag Racing and as an adult, sponsored his grandsons in motorcycle and go-kart racing. He was the owner of Tommy Wilson's Auto in South Richmond. Tommy had a home on the James River and loved his years there. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service was conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneral homeatlee.com.
