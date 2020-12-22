Three Florida men arrested, charged in felonies related to larceny of automobile

HANOVER – Three men were taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 15, following a reported larceny from an automobile in the 6300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Lt. James R. Cooper, public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said responding deputies found the victim’s vehicle had a window broken out and property was stolen. When the victim arrived, deputies were told that credit cards had already been used at a nearby grocery store.

“Deputies immediately began to canvass the area and located an individual walking out of a grocery store with only a gift card. They conducted a consensual encounter with the individual. A vehicle was then observed leaving the parking lot in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was immediately initiated on that vehicle,” Cooper said.

“During the course of the stop, numerous tools consistent with breaking out a window were observed in the vehicle,” he said. “A search of the vehicle was conducted and personal property belonging to the victim was located. The driver and passenger in this vehicle were involved in the reported larceny, along with the subject deputies were speaking to in the parking lot.”