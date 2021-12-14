Time capsule saves 300th memories

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky and Hanover Museum of History and Culture Executive Director Jaime Fawcett concluded the county’s official 300th Birthday Celebration last week by locking a time capsule that will remain unopened for the next century.

“In 100 years, when some of us are not around, folks will open this up and be able to recognize the commitment and efforts that happened here in Hanover County in 2021,” the county administrator said.

The sealing of the time capsule culminates a series of events recognizing the anniversary, all of them delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing and planning those rescheduled events added pressure for event planners, organizations, county officials and the numerous county citizens who participated, planned or worked the events.

That extra effort was noted by Budesky at last week’s ceremony.

“They planned a year of activities that had to be halted just as we were about to start March 13, 2020,” Budesky said. “As we wrap up our 300th year celebration, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank many many people who were able to help us make our 300th Celebration possible over the past year.”