Time capsule saves 300th memories

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky and Hanover Museum of History and Culture Executive Director Jaime Fawcett concluded the county’s official 300th Birthday Celebration last week by locking a time capsule that will remain unopened for the next century.
“In 100 years, when some of us are not around, folks will open this up and be able to recognize the commitment and efforts that happened here in Hanover County in 2021,” the county administrator said.
The sealing of the time capsule culminates a series of events recognizing the anniversary, all of them delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing and planning those rescheduled events added pressure for event planners, organizations, county officials and the numerous county citizens who participated, planned or worked the events.
That extra effort was noted by Budesky at last week’s ceremony.
“They planned a year of activities that had to be halted just as we were about to start March 13, 2020,” Budesky said. “As we wrap up our 300th year celebration, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank many many people who were able to help us make our 300th Celebration possible over the past year.”
“We did work through some challenges, but as a community, we came together and still were able to celebrate and recognize this county in many different ways. None of this would have been possible without the commitment and engagement of our citizens,” he added.
The variety of events offered during the celebration was the result of a number of partnerships, and the support of various organizations throughout the county. They included the Hanover Board of Supervisors, Hanover Tavern Foundation, Hanover Museum of History and Culture, Ashland Museum, Scotchtown, Hanover Economic Development, Parks and Recreation and Public Information.
Budesky also noted the efforts of local media for their assistance in promoting the events and acknowledged the contribution of Dominion Power in making the celebration a success.
“They really stepped up as a community partner and helped us put on a number of those events,” Budesky said.
The time capsule will be housed in the new Hanover Museum of History and Culture, which opened during the celebration and is what Budesky described as a permanent gift to the community.
“This facility comes to life in many different ways, and serves our community to recognize that the history and culture of this community,” he said.
Fawcett was heavily involved in the planning and implementation of the 300th Celebration and told supervisors the time capsule will serve as a permanent reminder of the anniversary.
“It is truly an honor to be here and present this time capsule,” Fawcett said. “Three hundred is a momentous occasion. Three hundred and one is even more momentous,” she added, referring to the county’s actual age.
As important as the county’s rich cultural and historical past are the years that lay ahead hold great promise, according to Fawcett. “It is the years ahead that really matter in defining who we are. This time capsule is a representation of a snapshot in time. This is a curated box of items that recommend who we are in this time…. and where we came from.”
A copy of The Mechanicsville Local is included in the capsule. Also included is a program from the museum’s opening, a COVID-19 vaccination card and face mask featuring the county seal.
The capsule also contains a number of coins from today’s currency. “Goodness knows we will be in Bitcoin by then, right?” Fawcett joked.
A thumb drive featuring Budesky’s 2020 State of the County was also placed in the capsule, along with an I-phone and badges from the sheriff’s office and fire/EMS departments.
“There are other items that reflect things like the cost of milk and other traditional time capsule items,” Fawcett said.