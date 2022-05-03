Timothy KRAFT

KRAFT, Mr. Timothy Patrick. Welcome to a celebration of Tim's eclectic, not-so-ordinary life! Tim brought his smile and irreverent sense of humor to this world on March 26, 1990. He was born in Richmond, Virginia and spent his early life in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Tim lived in Richmond, New York City and Los Angeles. He spent time traveling around the world and loved his time in London, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, South Africa and the Philippines. Tim was an avid soccer player, musician, martial arts fan and chef. Tim had a talent for drawing and painting, skills that helped him when he became ill. Even after his passing, Tim will have an article published in "The Folk Art Messenger" that outlines his art and how it changed with his illness. Tim moved on to his next address on February 27, 2022. He left behind his beloved siblings, Daniel and Julie; mother, Colleen Kraft; and father, Ken Kraft. He had many dear friends and a special love for all his cousins and his grandparents who passed before him, James and Marlene McGrath and Norman and Irene Kraft. Tim loved life and everyone in his life. His celebration will be held at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church on May 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. Please visit www.mykeeper.com/ events/TimothyKraft/ if you can attend either virtually or in person! Donations can be made in Tim's memory at http://medhomeplus.org/ 2022/03/07/in-memory-of-tim-kraft/. Tim's time on this earth was shorter than average, but he experienced life in a manner that was dynamic and full. He wishes each of you peace!