Together Hanover & Hanover County NAACP to present ‘The Truth about Critical Race Theory’

MECHANICSVILLE – Together Hanover & the Hanover County NAACP will host a community forum on Critical Race Theory at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at the Mechanicsville Library at 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place in Mechanicsville.
The presentation will discuss truths and expel the many myths currently circulating about Critical Race Theory (CRT). This forum is a chance for the community, educators, parents, and leaders to learn the facts about CRT, share concerns, and ask questions.
Professor Faye Belgrave, Ph.D. will be the guest speaker. She is a former Hanover resident and currently serves as director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention.
Dr. Belgrave will begin the forum with a concise explanation of what CRT is and is not, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Hanover community members are encouraged to participate in the forum online via Zoom or attend in-person at the Mechanicsville Library. Attendance is free. However, space at the library is limited. Pre-registration is required for online and in-person attendance.
Pat Hunter-Jordan, president of the Hanover NAACP, said, “Together Hanover and Hanover NAACP are pleased to offer this session because our community is better and stronger united in the common cause of equity and justice for all.”
Biography for Dr. Belgrave: https://psychology.vcu.edu/people/faculty/belgrave.html?fbclid=IwAR3urdjpAp1_1OV36ftx6B-8IdJ8fHy37qXyrC04e7eZlDLRBTLNWTZwWj0
Event Registration
Hanover Community Forum on Critical Race Theory Tickets, Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite
ABOUT THE HANOVER COUNTY NAACP
The Hanover County Branch was established in 1946 at the First Union Baptist Church in Mechanicsville with the dream of having an organization dedicated to the realization of the principle of equality and justice for all. Through civil rights advocacy and community involvement we continue the struggle to achieve freedom, justice, and dignity for all. Our strength is derived from the dedication and untiring efforts of our volunteers. Individual membership, fund raising activities and corporate sponsorship allows this organization to continue serving the community. PO Box 2112, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Visit hcbnaacp.org and learn more.