TOMATO MONTH - Month-long celebration of favorite fruit set

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director of Hanover County Parks and Recreation.)

As we continue to follow recommended guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and Commonwealth of Virginia to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, specifically as it relates to events and gatherings, Hanover County is proud to announce that the Hanover Tomato will be celebrated during the entire month of July, instead of one single day event.

Throughout the month of July, a series of events will be held across Hanover County, virtual and in person.

These events will have limited attendance, handled through pre-registration, with a variety of activities planned for all ages.