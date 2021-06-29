Tomato Month in full swing: 4K Pizza Race & Relay set

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation.)

MECHAN-ICSVILLE – The 4K Pizza Race & Relay is, well, all about pizza!

With Tomato Month officially kicking off tomorrow (Thursday, July 1), the pizza event will get underway at 6:30 p.m. with an individual Pizza Race, followed by a team Pizza Relay at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at Pole Green Park at

The 2.5-mile course will include pizza stations strategically placed, where a delicious slice of Papa John’s pizza will be waiting for you.

First place finishers in the male and female divisions will win Papa John’s pizza for a year, and each member of the winning team will win coupons for two large free pizzas.

Come dressed in you “pizza-best” for a chance to win pizza for a year. An event shirt and a Hanover Tomato are included in the entry fee.

The 4K Pizza Race & Relay is being sponsored by Papa John’s Pizza.

Pre-registration is required: as an individual ($20) or as a member of a four-person team ($15 per team member).