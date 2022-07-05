Tools 4 Teachers store celebrates grand opening

A community partnership has been making meaningful change in the classrooms of Hanover County Public Schools over the last school year. Now, with the official opening of the Tools 4 Teachers store, two organizations are paving the way for even greater change in coming school years by supplying more school supplies to teachers and students in need.

Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF), Ashland Christian Emergency Services (ACES) and Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) celebrated the official opening of the Tools 4 Teachers store on Saturday, June 25 at the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The Arc of Hanover donated their additional warehouse space to make room for the Tools 4 Teachers store, located in the back of Arc’s Thrift Store at 10193 Washington Highway, Glen Allen.

The Tools 4 Teachers program delivers donated school supplies to the four HCPS middle schools based on submitted requests by teachers. Originally launched in October 2021, the program was dreamt up by a group of residents and retired teachers who saw a need in the community.

Pat Hubert, president of MCEF and champion of the Tools 4 Teachers cause, said it all began during a service at Messiah Lutheran Church in August 2021. The church has collected school supplies for Lutheran Family Services for a number of years, but due to a surplus in donations that year, the church was turned away and left with a collection of extra supplies.

“And somebody pipes up in congregation and says, ‘Well, Richmond has a teacher store,’” said Hubert. “And I raised my hand and said, ‘Well, does Hanover have one?’”

Determined to find out, Hubert attended a Hanover Food Network meeting and requested a representative from the school district to attend. Hubert, who sat next to two retired HCPS teachers, stood during the meeting to call attention to the church’s extra school supplies.

“Everyone gets involved in the conversation that’s attending the meeting and 45 minutes later, all of a sudden, we have a working group who want to know more,” Hubert said.

Hubert said he was unaware of the amount of money that teachers spent on school supplies every year.

“But I was the right person, at the right time, in the right place knowing what could be done,” he said.

The small group of volunteers, many of whom were retired teachers, began to meet regularly to pave the way for the store’s eventual opening. ACES and MCEF organized a budget line for the county and school district, retired teachers and the school district came up with a base list of supplies to build an inventory, and the first delivery was officially shipped off in October.

Teachers of the four middle schools use QR codes to submit their requests from the list of available supplies. From October through April, the program filled 400 requests.

“The cost was probably close to $15,000 worth of stuff that they didn’t have to dig into their own pockets for,” Hubert said. “Truly amazing.”

Carrie Cicuto, a representative of HCPS, told attendees of the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony the great impact that the Tools 4 Teachers program leaves in classrooms.

“We all have received so much gratitude from teachers who take advantage of filing out the form to get what they need,” Cicuto said.

She added that there have even been a “handful of requests” for items not included in the form that the program has succeeded in fulfilling from additional donations.

“Being able to fill teachers’ buckets with little types of things means the world to them and really just speaks to who we are in Hanover, how we rally together and come together for teachers because, ultimately, it’s for the students in our classrooms,” Cicuto said.

Hubert expressed his love for helping teachers and students in need. He said among the many teachers who expressed their gratitude for the program was a fellow volunteer who, in her 30 years of teaching, spent around $10,000 out of pocket on supplies.

“These teachers, they want to take care of the kids,” he said.

Hubert said they targeted middle schools first as they were identified as being the most in need, but they hope to expand their program to incorporate the four HCPS high schools in the next few years.

“If we ever expand past the four middle schools, we need help,” Hubert said. “We need individuals, businesses and everybody to put Tools 4 Teachers in their annual budgets. If you do that, we think that this could continue for a long time as a community involvement, involving both government resources and also private resources and individuals.”

“Even though MCEF and ACES are the two main organizations that are doing this, we’re open to working with our other partners in the community,” added Anthony Keitt of ACES during the ceremony. “…We want to make this a community outreach helping our school system.”

The program asks community members to consider donating the following school supplies to help decrease the personal investment teachers make every year: reams of colored card stock, packs of Velcro, poster board, colored pencils, black pens, red pens, expo markers, adult scissors, white index cards, colored index cards, stickie notes, box of tissues, labels, binders, magnets, magnet clips, colored duct tape, pencils, notebook paper, highlighters, markers, a bag with a variety of incentive items, colored construction paper, wall hanging putty, birthday certificates, accomplishment certificate, pack of glue sticks, reusable water bottle, large post it tablet, earbuds, subject notebooks, picture hangers, stress balls, cups, eraser, colored pencils, wooden toothpicks, scotch tape, paper towels and dividers.

Item donations can be dropped off at either MCEF, located at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville, or ACES, located at 507 Caroline Street B in Ashland.

Monetary donations can be made on either the MCEF (https://www.4mcef.com/) or ACES (https://aceshanover.org/) websites using the donation buttons and tag “Tools 4 Teachers” or “T4T.” More information on the Tools 4 Teachers program can be found on both websites.

Checks can be mailed to: MCEF, P.O. Box 604, Mechanicsville, VA, 23111 or ACES, P.O. Box 114, 507B Caroline Street, Ashland, VA, 23005.