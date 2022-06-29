Town approves lot consolidation for new elementary school

During last week’s Ashland Town Council meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved a lot line consolidation plat to potentially serve as the site for a new elementary school in Ashland.

Currently, students who attend Henry Clay Elementary in pre-K through second grade transition to John M. Gandy Elementary for third through fifth grades. Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) will consolidate the two bonded schools into a brand new facility.

The new building will be the first new school constructed in Hanover County since the opening of Laurel Meadow Elementary in 2008.

As presented by Nora Amos, director of planning and community development, Clifton Rogers of Timmons Group submitted a request on behalf of HCPS to consolidate the lots currently comprising the Archie Cannon Drive campus, which is the site of the existing Gandy Elementary School and the Hanover County School District offices.

Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) reached out to the planning staff about building a new elementary school on their existing property to replace the existing Gandy Elementary School. Staff informed them that there are currently 15 parcels and that the proposed building would not meet setbacks unless the property lines were vacated to create one large lot.

“It has split zoning which is not something we ideally have but it’s an existing situation,” Amos explained. She said it is currently zoned as Rural Residential Property and Residential Limited.

Councilmember Kathy Abbott asked why the property is currently split into 15 different parcels and asked if it was an issue when Gandy Elementary was first constructed. Abbott responded that zoning likely didn’t exist at the time of the school’s construction.

The request proposes dissolving property lines to create one large lot, totaling around 25 acres, owned by the school board to allow for the construction of the new school while meeting zoning requirements.

“All departments reviewed and commented on the plat,” Amos said. “We've gone back and forth and all comments have now been addressed, and we believe that it complies with all applicable town codes.”

Planning staff recommended approval of the lot line consolidation plat and found that the applicant’s request follows the Town’s Subdivision and Zoning Ordinances and advances the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan.

The new school is currently set to open for the 2024-2025 school year and is the first school renovation of the county’s approved Five-Year Capital Improvements Plan.