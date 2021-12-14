Town, CSX enter agreement to upgrade crossings

“From the town’s perspective and a real bonus for us would be that CSX would endeavor to turn around their repairs to any pedestrian crossings that have been torn up or in disrepair within two weeks,” Farrar said.

“Most of you are aware that the one in front of Cross Brothers has been removed for over a month, so we’re still waiting on that. The agreement in front of us would give us a little more teeth in pushing CSX to make it more of a priority,” he added.

The agreement also requires the town to pay a $1,000 annual maintenance fee to CSX for pedestrian-only crossings. “We would pay that $7,000 a year but CSX would be on the hook to repair pedestrian crossings when they are torn up,” the town manager said. Farrar likened the maintenance fees to an insurance deductible.

The agreement does not involve any aspect of the DC/RVA project. “We can remove that from our minds,” Farrar said. “I know there’s plenty of conspiratorial minded people out there, but this has nothing to do with it.”