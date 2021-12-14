Town, CSX enter agreement to upgrade crossings

Ashland Town Council has entered into an agreement with the CSX Corporation that will upgrade pedestrian crosswalks and vehicular crossings along the tracks that dissect the town.
“This particular agreement is focused on the pedestrian crossings, but we do touch on vehicular crossings also,” Town Manager Josh Farrar said as he introduced the plan at last week’s council meeting.
Under the plan, CSX will upgrade four vehicular crossings at Patrick, England, Myrtle and Francis streets to accommodate pedestrians.
Pedestrian crossings would be removed at Francis Street, Maiden Lane, Robinson and the one located near Cross Brothers.
“The math would be that you are adding four vehicular crossings for pedestrians and removing four pedestrian-only crossings. So from pedestrian access and connectivity across the town, the total number of pedestrian crossings remains the same,” Farrar said.
Under the approved agreement, pedestrian crosswalks would feature upgraded construction materials and would be upgraded within 18 months of the agreement being executed. Until that time, the existing walkways will remain in place “to make sure we maintain connectivity across the town.”
Farrar said the town benefits from a provision in the agreement that requires repairs to any of the walkways be completed within two weeks of being reported.
“From the town’s perspective and a real bonus for us would be that CSX would endeavor to turn around their repairs to any pedestrian crossings that have been torn up or in disrepair within two weeks,” Farrar said.
“Most of you are aware that the one in front of Cross Brothers has been removed for over a month, so we’re still waiting on that. The agreement in front of us would give us a little more teeth in pushing CSX to make it more of a priority,” he added.
The agreement also requires the town to pay a $1,000 annual maintenance fee to CSX for pedestrian-only crossings. “We would pay that $7,000 a year but CSX would be on the hook to repair pedestrian crossings when they are torn up,” the town manager said. Farrar likened the maintenance fees to an insurance deductible.
The agreement does not involve any aspect of the DC/RVA project. “We can remove that from our minds,” Farrar said. “I know there’s plenty of conspiratorial minded people out there, but this has nothing to do with it.”
The pedestrian upgrades will include wider access for residents allowing them to pass on the walkway, something not possible with the ones currently in place. “That would be a dramatic improvement,” Farrar said. “We want to make them as tapered and accommodating to pedestrians as we can.”
The vehicle crossing points would be upgraded to include pedestrian walkways solely dedicated for that purpose, avoiding the necessity for residents to enter the roadway in order to cross at intersections like Route 54.
Improvements and changes under the approved plan include:
At Patrick Street, pedestrian accommodations would be added to the vehicular crossing.
The two pedestrian crossings in front of Randolph-Macon College could be moved slightly southward.
An enhanced widened pedestrian crossing remains at the Ashland Train Station.
The Route 54 crossing will receive a pedestrian crossing upgrade with pavement bump outs.
The Cross Brothers and Robinson Street crossing would be eliminated.
The Lee Street crossing would remain to accommodate pedestrian crossing.
Myrtle Street crossing would receive pedestrian crossing upgrade.
The Maiden Lane crossing would be removed.
Arlington Street and Howard Street crossings remain.
Francis Street crossing would feature upgraded pedestrian crossing.
Early Street crossing remains.
Farrar said the nearly two-year negotiation with CSX began with two differing philosophies regarding the agreement. “We went into it with our own goals and then tried to meet both of our goals. My goal was to maintain connectivity across the town as much as we possibly could, which meant maintaining or adding crossings,” Farrar said.
CSX has a different goal in mind. “When you’re talking about trains, safety means reducing the number of points of impact with pedestrians or vehicles reducing the number of crossings,” Farrar said. “So, that was a tough starting point as you might imagine.”
Farrar said he was pleased with where the negotiation landed.
“I think we were able to reduce four pedestrian crossings, which reduced the overall number of impact points across the corridor but upgraded the vehicular crossings so we still maintained pedestrian connectivity…. so it allowed us to meet both of our goals,” Farrar told council members last week.
“I think we are so spoiled by the number of pedestrian crossings we have in town, and the fact is that Ashland’s downtown is the size of a postage stamp and I am personally relieved to have some readjust and think about walking a little further to cross safely,” Council member Kathy Abbott said.
She also noted the difficulties involved in Ashland’s scenario.
“I’ve always been concerned, even with an upgraded pedestrian crossing, that the drop offs to the street are so short that it’s hard to make them bulletproof in terms of safety,” Abbott said. “My hope is that our citizens and businesses will readjust to thinking about walking an extra 50 feet to cross instead of missing that pedestrian crossing that they have always had. I think this is an elegant solution.”
Farrar said a recent Christmas Market in the town provided the perfect test case regarding residents’ ability to readjust. Large crowds visited Ashland during that event and easily adapted to the Cross Brothers pedestrian access being closed. “People managed and people went different ways. People figured it out,” Farrar said.
Council approved the plan unanimously and work on the project is expected to begin next year.