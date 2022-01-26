Town of Ashland announces retirement of Chief Doug Goodman

“Over the last decade plus, Chief Goodman has developed a reputation for community-centered policing,” said Steve Trivett, Ashland’s mayor. “He’s been at the forefront of many of the practices and reforms in policing that other agencies across the Commonwealth and the country are just now beginning to implement. He truly listens, has never shied away from tough conversations or constructive feedback, and has led the agency with strength, compassion and an improvement mindset from day one.”

Some of Goodman’s most impactful work in and with the community include his engagement with community leaders to decrease blight and improve conditions at several long-term stay motels along Ashland’s I-95 and Route 1 corridors, as well as working closely with Randolph-Macon College to improve the safety of the campus community. In 2009, the agency was awarded a Virginia Municipal League Award for his work to improve the quality of life for residents in the South Taylor, Arlington and Randolph Street corridors.