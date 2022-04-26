Transgender policy dominates public comment at recent school board meeting

Parents, students and supporters of the LGBGT community pulled no punches earlier this month when addressing certain members of the Hanover County School Board regarding recent actions taken by the board affecting transgender students.

The targets of their ire were members who voted last month to allow Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to act as a legal consultant regarding the county’s transgender student policy. That group has offered free legal aid to Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS), but many who spoke during the April 12 public comment period made it clear they felt the advice was worth little more than the fee charged. Other speakers praised the board’s decision last month to engage with ADF, which was approved by a 4-3 vote with John Axselle, Steven Ikenberry, Bob May and George Sutton voicing the majority.

A number of speakers also expressed displeasure with the board’s failure to comply with Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) mandated model transgender policy that allows students to use bathrooms appropriate for their identities.

Ann Zweckbronner, a Cold Harbor resident and the mother of a transgender student said, “I have spent seven years fighting for my childs’ rights in your schools. I have been scared every day she goes to school, and you are responsible for that,” she said. “The buck stops with you.”

Zweckbronner told board members that not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom to which they identify fails to keep all Hanover students safe.

“It is safer for transgender students to use the bathroom of their chosen identity,” she continued. “Don’t tell me that you are worried about the safety of my child ….. because that’s not true.”

“You are responsible for the safety of each student.”

She and other speakers alluded to the fact that special exceptions are being granted for some transgender students allowing them to access bathrooms of their choice.

“We know you are meeting in closed session and granting bathroom privileges to certain transgender students,” Zweckbronner said. “It’s not fair and cruel not to grant this to every transgender student. Just because one transgender student comes with an attorney and threatens federal lawsuit doesn’t make it more important than any other transgender student at the schools,” she said.

Five families of transgender students filed suit regarding the failure of the board to adopt a policy that allows transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“We want a policy that follows the law,” Zweckbronner said.

Kelly Merrill of Ashland and also the parent of transgender child addressed members of the board who voted to engage with ADF at last month’s meeting.

“The jig is up,” she said. “We know who you are now unequivocally. You can try to slide controversial items in the consent agenda and try to sit silently and not speak as you explain yourselves and you meet with a hate group for school policy. You seem to fancy yourselves as emperors and I’m here to tell you that you have no clothes,” Merrill continued.

She contended school board members are not seeking input from both sides and dismissed the claims of some school board members that much of the controversy has been initiated by “outside agitators.”

“You are facing the wrath of hundreds of Hanover residents who are furious at you for not allowing policies that will protect all of our children,” Merrill said.

She pointed our the suicide rate among transgender kids is 42%.

Merrill said she has joined with the ACLU in an effort to implore board members to hear the voices of those who support the model transgender policy outlined by VDOE.

She joined other parents in issuing invitations to board members to meet with transgender families to gain insight regarding their concerns.

Other speakers offered an opposing view of last month’s vote.

“I’m here to tell you that many, many parents in Hanover County support the vote you made in November,” said Rebecca Messe. “The last time I checked, we live in a democracy and a vote is represented by a majority view and the majority view in Hanover County is that they do not agree with certain portions of the model transgender policy, and that is why they are supporting you and advocating for a different alternative to what has been proposed,” Messe said.

She also expressed her views regarding parental rights. “I don’t think I ever contemplated as a parent that I would not be paramount in the decision making of all decisions pertaining to my children, particularly in school,” Messe said. “Parental rights are constitutionally protected.Why is that? Because parents know their children best. They know their needs best.”

Hanover resident Rebecca Holte agreed. “Virginia parents made their decision on Election Day and now have politicians in Richmond who won their offices by pledging to advance our parental rights and help us protect our kids. It’s time to finish what we started,” she said.

Holte also made specific comments directed at the school board. “Thank you for standing strong to protect our parental rights, our young girls’ safety and privacy and also for seeking expert legal advice from ADF. And thank you for standing strong to protect families and parents in Hanover County.”

Regarding the repeated requests of the transgender community to accept and listen to the opinions of experts on gender identity and other support groups, one speaker issued a clear statement exhibiting her opinion on their viability.