Transgender policy revisions considered

School districts across the Commonwealth have amended policies on the treatment of transgender students since the General Assembly approved legislation requiring the changes last year.
Many of Virginia’s 132 school districts have accepted or are considering the new guidelines that require school systems to amend documents to reflect the preferred gender of the student and provide for the confidentiality of those records and then allow transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender with which he or she identifies.
At a workshop meeting last month, Hanover School Board members began the difficult task of amending current policies in the county that do not comply with the new Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidelines.
While the new law does not require districts to wholesale adopt the policy, it does require systems install policies that meet or exceed those required goals.
The Hanover School Board received public comment at last week’s meeting, filled to capacity with concerned parents and residents, the majority of them opposed to the policy revisions.
Sabrina Civils said she respects everyone but asked board members “not to enact such a huge issue at the expense of those who are male or female and go to the appropriate bathrooms.”
“I understand the law where the state is forcing the school board to make policies regarding transgender bathrooms and for those using certain pronouns to utilize the appropriate bathroom,” she said.
Civils said her daughter has expressed that she is “not ok” with the new policy and “does not want to share a bathroom with them. My daughter does not use the restroom at school because she dosen’t want to deal with a male student invading her privacy.”
She urged board members to not comply with the VDOE guidelines.
“Every district says they want to protect their students, teachers and staff. Well, do it,” she concluded.
Districts are not required to adopt the state’s policy word for word but are urged to accept policies that establish similar goals and benchmarks for the treatment of transgender students. Reportedly, up to seven districts in the state have rejected the guidelines, and several speakers pointed out the state has publicly stated that no punitive action will be taken against those who do not comply and their funding will not be withheld.
But, school board attorney Lisa Seward said the real threat of non action is possible litigation resulting from not protecting those students. A Supreme Court decision involving a Gloucester County student upheld the right of a transgender student to access the bathroom the student identified with and to have documents amended to reflect the preferred gender.
A civil suit filed by the student against the school system recently resulted in a $1.3 million judgement in the student’s favor.
Todd Gathje is director of government relations for the Family Foundation of Virginia and said, “Under Virginia law, parents have the fundamental right to direct the health and education of their children. The culture of the state government have forced the issue of transgenderism on our local school systems.”
“While some have adopted parts or all of those policies, a number of localities and counties have actually rejected these policies….. saying their policies were already compliant and protected every student,” Gathje said.
He referred to the suggested policies as one size fits all. “I still have concerns about the impact it will have on students, families,” he added. “We ask that you consider the fundamental principles you were appointed to uphold…. protecting the privacy and safety of the students,” Gathje concluded.
Kelly Merrill of Ashland said the new or amended policies were required to be in place by the start of school this year. “Hanover, you are breaking the law right now,” Merrill said.
She conceded the draft being considered is an improvement from the current policy, but said it needed to go further. “I see several shortcomings,” she said.
“Even those well-intended among you are not experts on transgender issues, and I wish you had an informed community partner to help you through the process,” Merrill said. “Some of you did seek to partner with a well-known anti-transgender organization, the Family Foundation.”
She likened that relationship to employing an “arsonist to put out a fire.”
Merrill said some board members expressed their intentions to delay a vote on the matter until the current gubernatorial election is concluded, relying on a change in office to resend the current policy. “If things go your way, you will leave children like mine unsupported,” Merrill said.
She noted that the mission of Hanover schools is to educate and protect all children, and that includes transgender students.
“You know that transgender students come from all kinds of families,” she said. “It’s clear to me that a few of you are anti-trans and there’s no persuasion I can use to convince you that transgender students need your advocacy, ... and no matter what happens in November, our kids’ lives depend on it.”
As Merrill exited, one of many boisterous attendees made a disparaging remark toward her, an outburst that wasn’t lost on board member Sterling Daniel.
“I don’t care if you agree or disagree with this woman, we’re tired of this disruption and you just verbally assaulted the woman walking out,” Daniel said. “I don’t know if you are from Hanover County, but the Hanover County I was raised in shows everyone respect and I expect it from the people in this audience.”
The capacity crowd routinely disrupted the meeting with applause and comments ignoring numerous warnings from Board Chair Ola Hawkins.
When the public comment period ended, one audience member stood and demanded the period be extended to accommodate more speakers, a request that was ruled out of order by the chair.
Another motioned for an extension and stood in protest for the remainder of the meeting.
School board attorney Lisa Seward updated board members on the revised policy scheduled for a vote at next month’s meeting that is scheduled after the current election.
She conceded that state officials have indicated the state-issued policy revisions were not mandatory, but said the real peril could lie in potential lawsuits brought forward and bolstered by the Supreme Court decision regarding the student in Gloucester County.
The Hanover County proposed amendments to the current policy allow transgender students to use the bathroom with which they identify, but also permits all students to access single stall bathrooms. The new policy also forbids separating students by gender when there is no identified academic benefit identified. The revisions also provide a process for parents to submit documents to have official school records regarding gender changed.
Athletic and ROTC programs are excluded from the new requirements.
Sterling questioned if recent decisions in Virginia could bolster the positions of those districts that opt not to comply with the VDOE guidelines regarding transgender students.
“I’ve heard and agree with the comments that the DOE isn’t coming after you guys to enforce that and they have been quoted as saying they are not going to take your funding away, but the problem is the consequence that could be anticipated with a civil suit for discrimination that would undoubtedly come,” Seward said.
Axselle asked if the legislation wasn’t opening the door wide for school districts to be sued for discrimination. “Because of the Supreme Court ruling, we are bound by that outcome,” Seward said. “The Supreme Court case established excellent precedents for discrimination cases.”
The school board is scheduled to vote on the revised policy at its Nov. 9 meeting.