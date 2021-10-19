Transgender policy revisions considered

Todd Gathje is director of government relations for the Family Foundation of Virginia and said, “Under Virginia law, parents have the fundamental right to direct the health and education of their children. The culture of the state government have forced the issue of transgenderism on our local school systems.”

“While some have adopted parts or all of those policies, a number of localities and counties have actually rejected these policies….. saying their policies were already compliant and protected every student,” Gathje said.

He referred to the suggested policies as one size fits all. “I still have concerns about the impact it will have on students, families,” he added. “We ask that you consider the fundamental principles you were appointed to uphold…. protecting the privacy and safety of the students,” Gathje concluded.

Kelly Merrill of Ashland said the new or amended policies were required to be in place by the start of school this year. “Hanover, you are breaking the law right now,” Merrill said.

She conceded the draft being considered is an improvement from the current policy, but said it needed to go further. “I see several shortcomings,” she said.