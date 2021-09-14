Twenty years later, Hanover still remembers 9-11

Hanover County never forgets.

County administration, elected officials, staff and public safety workers gathered last week to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. It was a poignant ceremony reflecting on those who sacrificed that eventful day that was held in front of the old courthouse in Hanover.

“It was an event that reminds us never to forget,” County Administrator John Budesky told the assembled group. “It is important not only every day but every year to never forget the events of Sept. 11.”

Board of Supervisors chair Sean Davis said the attacks exposed a faction of terrorists that truly hated America and what the country represents.

“They were terrorists who were bent on destroying America and its way of life,” Davis said. “What they didn’t realize is America’s exceptionalism and the love Americans have for their country.”

He noted the first to enter the building after the incidents involved with Sept. 11 were local first responders who did not hesitate to answer the call.

“Those who responded first were the local heroes. Many of those who ran in that direction knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that one of those runs would be the last run of their lives,” Davis said.