Van D. YORK Sr.

YORK, Van D. Sr., age 73, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Euzila and Lawson; and his wife of 46 years, Patricia A. York; his two brothers, Chuck and LJ; and two sisters, Carolyn and Martha. He is survived by his daughter, Bridget Santini (Roger); and his son, Van David York Jr.; four grandchildren, Jordan, Savannah, Mya and Mason; and one great-grandchild, Aiden; and a brother, Reid (Doris). Van proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time outside, whether it be working in the yard or playing 18 holes of golf with his buddies. He was a great man and loved by many. The family received friends on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 with interment in Woodland Cemetery, Ashland.