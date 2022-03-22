Verna DURVIN

DURVIN, Verna Perry, widow of Garland T. Durvin, entered Heaven on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 94. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marilyn D. Rogati (Pete) of Cortland, N.Y.; two sons, Ted Durvin (Barbara) of Macon, Ga. and Hunter Durvin (Cathy) of Mechanicsville, Va.; four grandchildren, Peter Rogati II (Jen), Ethan Rogati (Trish), Christina Robertson (Josh) and Beth Allen (Rob); 13 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Shirley M. Hare (Bobby). Verna retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she served on various committees, including Meal Makers. Above all else, Verna loved her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. The family received friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Chamberlayne Heights UMC, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church.
