Verna JONES

JONES, Verna Mae Heath, 94, of Mechanicsville departed this life on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Appropriately, she departed this life with praise and thanksgiving in her heart and on her lips. She was gentle and kind, yet strong and committed in her faith. Verna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward "Eddie" Jones; and her parents, Walter Franklin Heath Jr. and Mozelle Tucker Heath. She leaves three sons, all preachers, Ronald (Nellie), Gary, and David Jones (Sharon); four grandchildren, Keith Jones (Jennifer), Angela Vaughan (Phil), Shari Wallace (Bobby), and E L Jones (Christie); also, twelve great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Harris. Verna was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. She traveled extensively with her husband, accompanying him with her chalk art ministry, while he sang gospel songs at churches and camp meetings around the country. She loved her family and lived her faith with grace and humility. When her hearing failed, she held to the word of God that filled her mind. When her sight declined, she drew from the many biblical images in her mind, walking by faith and not by sight. When she became unable to walk without aid, she refused to sit still. God was present in all she encountered, his peace guarded her heart and mind, his power sustained her, and his provisions met her needs. In her final days, she prayed and sang to God until her voice was silent. Her influence cannot be measured in this life, and her hope in Christ has carried her across the finish line. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Compass Christian Church, with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Compass Christian Church's M.O.V.E. Fund, 8137 Liberty Cir, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com