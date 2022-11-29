JONES, Verna Mae Heath, 94, of Mechanicsville departed this life on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Appropriately, she departed this life with praise and thanksgiving in her heart and on her lips. She was gentle and kind, yet strong and committed in her faith. Verna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward "Eddie" Jones; and her parents, Walter Franklin Heath Jr. and Mozelle Tucker Heath. She leaves three sons, all preachers, Ronald (Nellie), Gary, and David Jones (Sharon); four grandchildren, Keith Jones (Jennifer), Angela Vaughan (Phil), Shari Wallace (Bobby), and E L Jones (Christie); also, twelve great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Harris. Verna was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. She traveled extensively with her husband, accompanying him with her chalk art ministry, while he sang gospel songs at churches and camp meetings around the country. She loved her family and lived her faith with grace and humility. When her hearing failed, she held to the word of God that filled her mind. When her sight declined, she drew from the many biblical images in her mind, walking by faith and not by sight. When she became unable to walk without aid, she refused to sit still. God was present in all she encountered, his peace guarded her heart and mind, his power sustained her, and his provisions met her needs. In her final days, she prayed and sang to God until her voice was silent. Her influence cannot be measured in this life, and her hope in Christ has carried her across the finish line. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Compass Christian Church, with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Compass Christian Church's M.O.V.E. Fund, 8137 Liberty Cir, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Verna JONES
- Obituaries
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.
Hanover High School junior Jada Oakcrum has been selected as one of five Richmond Forum Scholars for the 2022-2023 season of the country’s lar…
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity celebrated an exciting new addition to the nonprofit’s growing list of Habitat homes last week. …
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover’s latest annual report reveals a positive trend in economic development over th…
Local veterans were given the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. last month, with the Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) providing a meaning…
SHORT, David Swanson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully into Heaven November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Da…
The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich co…
CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Ea…
Hundreds of Hanoverians got a head start on their Christmas shopping this year at the Covenant Woods 2022 Christmas Market, which sold an arra…
On a beautiful afternoon at Pole Green Park for the Region 4B cross country Championships, the Atlee Raiders left the park with a historical p…