Veterans Day ceremony planned for Nov. 11 at Hanover Wayside Park

All are invited to honor our military veterans by attending a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hanover Wayside Park on Thursday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Veterans who served and are currently serving to ensure our freedom will be honored. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Kevin Glathar, U.S. Marine Corps Commander. Ret. Mr. Joseph Clodfelter will lead the laying of the Memorial Wreath, escorted by the commanders of the American Legion Post 175 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808. Veterans of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department will perform the Rifle Salute.

George Navas, Chairman of the Hanover County Veterans Memorial Committee, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Kelly Schips of American Legion Post 175 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Memorial and honorary pavers will be available for purchase at a discounted cost of $75 if purchased at the event through Nov. 19.

Hanover Wayside Park is located at 8225 Hanover Wayside Road, Hanover, off of U.S. Route 301, approximately 1 mile north of Hanover High School. Parking will be available at Hanover Wayside Park.