Veterans honored at annual Wayside Memorial ceremony

“I want to say on behalf of your board and county government, we are forever grateful for veterans, especially our ones here in Hanover County,” Davis said. “At this very moment, and we know this as veterans, there’s someone somewhere, there’s an enemy of freedom who doesn’t like what we’ve done or how we did it and doesn’t appreciate or love our way of life like we do. The only thing that keeps them at bay is because they know we have a contingent….who are willing to stand in the gap and do what must be done. They’re willing to do that on a daily basis and leave their families, friends and home country in many cases to stand in those gaps for the freedoms that we enjoy. There would be no freedoms without these veterans,” Davis concluded.