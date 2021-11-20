Veterans honored at annual Wayside Memorial ceremony

A gathering at the Hanover Veterans Memorial in recognition of Veterans Day was made more poignant than usual as those who served or supported them met for the first time after a two-year delay caused by COVID-19.
The pandemic canceled the previous ceremonies but didn’t erase Hanover’s dedication to the men and women who selflessly served their country in one of the armed services.
This year’s ceremony was also a solemn reminder of just how close to home those sacrifices are as attendees stood to recognize Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter.
The Lee-Davis High School graduate served in the U.S. Navy and was the father of a small son when he deployed on the U.S.S. Cole. Clodfelter was one of 17 service men and women who died when terrorists attacked the ship in 2000.
It was a solemn moment in this year’s ceremony when Joseph Clodfelter, his brother and a former Marine, laid a memorial wreath at the base of the monument and stood in silent salute in memory of his deceased brother, a reminder to all that some who served did not return.
Clodfelter was accompanied by death escorts Tom Rummel from American Legion Post 175 and Coretta Lankford of VFW Post 9808.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard offered a rifle salute, and Edward Baggett provided Taps.
Hanover County Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis, a former Marine, offered opening remarks for this year’s ceremony.
“I want to say on behalf of your board and county government, we are forever grateful for veterans, especially our ones here in Hanover County,” Davis said. “At this very moment, and we know this as veterans, there’s someone somewhere, there’s an enemy of freedom who doesn’t like what we’ve done or how we did it and doesn’t appreciate or love our way of life like we do. The only thing that keeps them at bay is because they know we have a contingent….who are willing to stand in the gap and do what must be done. They’re willing to do that on a daily basis and leave their families, friends and home country in many cases to stand in those gaps for the freedoms that we enjoy. There would be no freedoms without these veterans,” Davis concluded.
Lt. Col. Kevin Glathar, retired USMC, was this year’s keynote speaker and tailored his remarks around the question, “What does it mean to be a patriot?” The Beaverdam resident told those gathered that patriotism comes in many forms, and wearing a uniform is not mandatory.
“Does it mean one must wear the uniform and serve in the Armed Forces, or does it mean supporting those who do,” Glathar questioned. “Or maybe it’s attending events like this or the Independence Day Parade… or flying the American flag over your home?”
The retired lieutenant colonel said the common thread among patriots is a love of country and willingness to support and defend it. He also stressed a commitment to the U.S. Constitution as a vital element of patriotism.
“As Americans it’s anyone who has served our nation. To be a patriot is an individual responsibility,” Glathar said. “To love our nation and selflessly defend her is not just for those who volunteer for duty in U.S. Government or our Armed Forces.”
Glathar said one of the major problems facing rural communities is the lack of volunteers in vital programs in the community.
“Serve one another and seek no recognition,” he said. “True patriots see the needs of others and jump in and help. Stop waiting for someone else to fill those needs.”
He said the lack of volunteers makes it difficult for service organization to provide assistance to the people they serve. “What is missing are volunteers,” Glathar said. “So, patriots, go look for opportunities where you can selflessly serve others in your community.”
The retired lieutenant colonel said the common thread among patriots is a love of country, the Constitution and a willingness to serve and protect.
He left the audience with a message of respect for the veterans who served, and a question for those who attended.
“American patriots have long held the ideals of love for country and zealously serving our nation and her interests,” Glathar said. “Today, we celebrate our veterans who represent a special, very special group of patriots. Are you doing all you can to serve them?”
Glathar entered the Marine Corps in 1987 and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994. He served in Bosnia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Iraq under a variety a management and command assignments.
He retired in 2018 and currently serves as post commander of American Legion Post 90 in Beaverdam.
Glathar reminded the audience that he began in life as a farmer and has now happily returned to that profession.
“I’m also a farmer,” he said adding one more item to the long list of accomplishments noted in his introduction. “I grew up as a farmer…. and now I’m back farming in Virginia and I really enjoy it,” he added.
Hanover Veterans Committee chair George Navas said, “Military service by its very nature is temporary. The legacy of that service can benefit a generation.”
“It is the legacy of those who have worn the uniform of the United States. It is a legacy of freedom. It is a legacy that has spread across the globe.”
Only 10% of Americans can claim the lofty title of veteran, and only about .05% of residents are serving today.
“We must remember and appreciate them,” Navas concluded.
The event was sponsored annually by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Director Derek Stanley read the new names placed on bricks during the recent year.
“Today, I have the distinct blessing and honor of sharing with you the names of veterans who will be recognized today with bricks that have been added to the Hanover Veterans Memorial,” Stamey said.
Following the ceremony, many attendees searched for the brick that contained the name of their loved one who had served.
“We will never forget,” one said as she rubbed the brick.