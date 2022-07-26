VFW Post 9808 launches ‘Band of Brothers’ community events

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9808 has launched a series of events in honor of the 20th anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries.

The events, which will all be held at the post located at 7168 Flag Lane in Mechanicsville, will feature screenings of the award-winning TV show along with dinner, artifacts, speakers and historians highlighting World War II and the exploits of one Airborne Infantry Company in the conflict.

Each event is open to all veterans and their guests and will offer an opportunity to socialize and learn more about the accomplishments of WWII veterans. Bob Seifert, a VFW member and one of the events’ organizers, said that while the events are designed for veterans and their guests, anyone who’s interested is welcome. If a civilian who wishes to attend does not know a veteran to bring, they can contact the post to be provided with a veteran host.

Admission is free with the option of an $8 dinner provided by VFW Post 9808.

Seifert said the series of events are designed to cater to anyone’s busy schedule by offering multiple opportunities for those interested to attend.

The first event was held at 6 p.m. July 26 and included a presentation by the Virginia National Guard’s Command Historian Al Barnes, tables displaying World War II artifacts and a large screen showing of the first two episodes of “Band of Brothers.” Organizers plan to feature a local World War II veteran at as many of the events as possible.

The Aug. 2 event will feature episodes three and four and Aug. 9 will feature episodes five and six, with both events similar to the first event but with different artifacts, historians and more The doors open for each event at 5 p.m. with an $8 dinner served until 6:30 p.m. A presentation will be given at 6 p.m. with the screening of the two featured episodes following. Attendees can come and go as they please.

The Aug. 13 event will simulcast the all-day Band of Brothers’ 20th Anniversary Symposium at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans for viewers to experience the celebration remotely at the post.

The “Band of Brothers” miniseries, originally broadcast on HBO on Sept. 9, 2001, depicts the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army.

“The story and series are world famous and they resonate with veterans for obvious reasons,” Seifert said. “The series was just so well done and is such an amazing story – the story of an elite U.S. Army unit that participated in the largest amphibious attack ever, the largest airborne assault ever, fought in the largest battle ever, in the largest conflict ever and at the end of the conflict, they were assigned to occupy the Eagle's Nest, Adolph Hitler's vacation home.”

Seifert said it is amazing how many people who have never served in the military are struck by the show’s inspiring story.

“It’s really easy to take World War II for granted, having been so close to our time and people still being alive that fought in that,” Seifert said. “It was the largest war that’s ever been, and so we should definitely know a lot about it, and we’re still feeling the effects of it.”

Seifert and Jay Ellis, another longtime VFW member and event organizer, expressed their desire to generate interest among younger community members and provide engaging educational programming on the largest war in history.

“It’s an opportunity for people that haven’t experienced that particular miniseries to come out and have an opportunity to watch it, and especially possibly having people in the audience that can comment on it,” Ellis said. “And obviously, we will have historians that will be there to help set the stage and help people understand or answer questions as it goes along.”

In addition, they hope the events will attract new membership to the VFW among younger generations, as VFW Posts across the country have seen a drop in membership over the years.

“So part of this is to try and get younger members and show them there are things that would appeal to them at the VFW,” Seifert said.

“I mean, with any organization today, it’s really challenging to get membership,” Ellis said. “But hopefully, this will be something that will be of interest and possibly, if it works out… to keep it moving forward and do it quarterly, monthly – whatever makes sense.”

Seifert said as they have never held events like this before, they hope to make the series long-term and hold similar events surrounding different wars. He said they are currently thinking about holding a series of movie screenings on the Korean War.

Ellis added that, along with attracting new membership, they aim to establish the events as an opportunity for the community to come together.

“The object of this whole endeavor is to generate some community involvement and bring out some of the veterans that may or may not qualify to be a VFW member, but at least get everybody together and gather as a community,” Ellis said.

Seifert encourages anyone interested to try attending one or more of the upcoming “Band of Brothers” events for an evening of socializing, fun and meaningful discovery of the inspiring stories of World War II.

“They’re going to have a great time, they’re going to find it really interesting and really inspirational,” he said.