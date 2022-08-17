VFW Post keeps World War II history alive

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 9808 Post members are wrapping up their “Band of Brothers” screenings at the end of the month, inviting community members of all ages to experience the award-winning series while learning the compelling stories of those who lived through its history.

The VFW Post has held a series of events every Tuesday, beginning on July 26, that navigates through each episode of the “Band of Brothers” television show in honor of its 20th anniversary. Attendees can additionally enjoy dinner prepared by the post’s chef and explore an array of World War II artifacts on display while listening to fascinating presentations by a series of speakers.

Bob Seifert, one of the organizers of the events and VFW member, said attendance grew from the first showing and included a number of returning visitors and attendees of all ages.

Seifert said from the beginning that he received only positive feedback from visitors.

“I think they really enjoy seeing the artifacts,” Seifert said. “It’s kind of like getting to go to a museum. And you can touch the items and talk to someone, you know, hear the stories behind the items.”

Throughout the series of events, local historians and second generation World War II veterans featured booths filled with World War II memorabilia and educated attendees on the history behind them.

J.C. Wood showcased his father, John Wood’s, collection of photographs from the late 1940s to late 50s while working for The Richmond News Leader. After the war, Wood worked for The Richmond Times-Dispatch as a photographer. Among the several items on display was a photo album that showcased Wood’s extensive collection of work, including discovered hand-written Virginia Press Association awards received for photography in 1949.

John Payne shared his family’s extensive history in the war by highlighting their individual stories at each event. Last Tuesday, his booth highlighted his uncle, James Earl Loving, who boarded the “USS Pinkney” vessel during the war. With photographs and details of the ship on display, Payne shared his uncle’s story of surviving the ship’s explosion after it was struck by a low-flying kamikaze plane.

“It killed 19 Americans when it hit, but he said most of them survived because they were at the other end of the ship watching a movie,” Payne said.

Nearby, Mary Ann Smith featured her abundant collection of the Battle of the Bulge artifacts, which was the greatest battle fought on land by the U.S. Army and the allied forces of Belgium, Canada and Great Britain. Smith, who is the president of the Battle of the Bulge Association Crater Chapter, offered her wealth of knowledge on the battle from years of extensive research along with her father’s legacy.

Smith’s father, Pvt. James Coates, served in the 285th field artillery observation battalion and was among the fallen in the Battle of the Bulge Malmedy massacre. According to Smith, 186 U.S. Army prisoners of war were killed by German soldiers on Dec. 17, 1944, near the city of Malmedy, Belgium. Smith’s father was among the soldiers found preserved on the field after three weeks of snow.

Smith’s collection of artifacts showcased her lifelong journey of uncovering her father’s story, with her booth featuring his American flag, social security card, dog tags, newsletters that documented his battalion, a photograph of where he was buried, a collection of POW letters and more.

“The Malmedy massacre is a very, very significant piece of history,” Seifert said. “And it’s one thing just to read about it, but then to meet someone who is part of that history and learn how much she sacrificed is very significant.”

Al Barnes, a Virginia National Guard command historian, featured a booth of World War II artifacts courtesy of the Virginia National Guard. Barnes was the featured speaker at the first “Band of Brothers” event and gave a presentation on the U.S. Army, their training and build up prior to World War II, which perfectly led into the screening of episode one that featured the formation and training of Easy Company.

“Every one of these events, we have a historian come in and talk about something leading up to the episode, and then we all watch the episode on the big screen,” Barnes said.

Last Tuesday’s event featured episodes five and six with Jim Triesler, education director at Virginia War Memorial and historian for the Battle of the Bulge Association, offering a presentation on the untold stories of World War II field hospital nurses and medics. Triesler used stories and photographs shared by World War II field nurses Rose Young and Kate Nolan along with discovered letters written by medic Jack King to present the grueling, everyday lives of the war’s medical personnel.

“When we watch these videos, they’re fantastic videos,” Triesler said, describing the plethora of TV shows, movies and documentaries on the war. “But how often do you see the person get wounded and then disappear from the screen, and you have no idea about the stress and the preparation and the timing that it was taking the medical personnel to save these lives?”

Seifert, along with attendees, said he learned a lot more about the war from their featured speakers. The presentations were a crowd favorite among attendees and offered a greater understanding of the history behind each “Band of Brothers” episode.

He shared what he found most enjoyable from hosting the events.

“Knowing that you’re keeping this history alive and introducing people to it – some people for the first time – and just providing a nice evening of entertainment for people,” Seifert said.

He said the events have “definitely been a success” as the first of its kind for the post and plans are underway to organize similar events quarterly.

The final screening of episode 10 will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will feature Al Barnes as the guest speaker. Barnes’ presentation will surround the occupation of Germany after World War I and World War II. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and an $8 dinner will be served until 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.