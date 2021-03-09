VFW Post OK’d for CUP to build storage facility

HANOVER -- Members of VFW Post 10657 have received approval on their request for an amended Conditional Use Permit (CUP), paving the way for the group to begin construction on a 6,000-foot storage facility at their Cedar Lane headquarters.
Even with the approval, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors emphasized that all conditions must be met prior to that construction, including a new wetlands delineation study conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the filling of four foxholes located on the property.
The numerous antique military vehicles and other vintage-themed displays are currently displayed outside their clubhouse, but will be moved inside when the new building is completed.
“We’ve planned this thing for quite some time and have had quite a lot of difficulty with it,” said Post Commander Frederick Eley.
The new facility would house those vintage vehicles in a safe secure location, including an M-60 Tank that currently sits outside on a concrete slab adjacent to a deactivated Nike missile.
The applicant sought a CUP to reconfigure the site plan to allow the construction of the pre-engineered building on the site.
The revised application requires the Post to close an illegally constructed access drive to the wetlands portion of the property and restore previously disturbed wetlands to their original condition.
“It’s not a VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) approved entrance,” Planning Director David Maloney said.
He said the entrance posed a hazard and was used in past years to allow military vehicles access to Cedar Lane.
“As I stated in the 2018 amendment, this doesn’t preclude the VFW from obtaining appropriate permits to use the right-of-way for parades . . . it doesn’t preclude the VFW from holding static displays on their property. What we are attempting to do is to eliminate the use of those vehicles in that wooded area, which created a nuisance for the neighbors and also to eliminate the illegal disturbance of the existing wetlands,” Maloney said.
In past years, the area was used for military type exercises that included the digging of foxholes that remain on the property.
The CUP also forbids firing of military weapons on the property and stipulates that permit will expire one year from its date of issuance if a building permit is not obtained within that period.
“The building we are proposing is intended to be a building that will allow to store and display military vehicles at our post, to make it available for veterans,” Eley said.
According to Eley, gathering around those vintage vehicles promotes a sense of camaraderie among the vets and allows an outlet to exchange “war stories.”
“This will give us a single place to do that,” Eley said, noting the group has provided static displays of equipment and vehicles at the Virginia War Memorial and other places.
“We have been somewhat tardy in taking care of things that you requested us to do,” Eley said. “One of the biggest issues was the foxholes.”
Eley conceded there are four located in the wooded area, about three feet in depth and partially filled with water.
“We’ve filled them in with wood and we are going to add more dirt on top of that,” Eley said.
Beaverdam supervisor Bucky Stanley said filling with wood was inadequate as the material would rot and cause a depression in the ground.
Eley said wet conditions had prevented further attention to the foxholes when asked about the completion of that process.
“We intend to finish this project when we can get some dirt moved in there,” he said.
Eley said the Post had abided by the board’s directives, noting the abolition of on-site live firing at their request and said the organization is one of few that possess its own brick and mortar facility. Many VFW posts meet in restaurants or other locations.
“We are trying to do this with the guidance of this body,” Eley said.
Regarding the illegal entry, Eley asked that the Post be allowed to keep the culvert open so construction vehicles could access the site.
The movement of the building and the subsequent site plan readjusts the building’s location by a distance of about 10 feet, according to Eley.
Quartermaster Richard Crane said the building’s new positions shields it from view by neighbors or passersby when there are leaves on the trees.
“It can’t be seen by anybody. That’s why we put it in the location we did,” Crane said.
He said the Post received a permit from the Corps of Engineers approving the original location of the proposed building that butted against the designated wetlands.
“We moved it 10 feet to the west and 10 feet to the south, which put us out of the wetlands,” Crane said.
He also addressed past practices on the site that prompted neighbors to complain, including the firing of weapons
“We haven’t fired a shot there in over two years,” Crane told the supervisors.
Franklin Wilson, an engineer with McKinney and Company said the Post contacted him to provide plans that would relocate the building and lessen its impact on the wetlands.
Wilson said the plan presented is not a formal site plan but more of a blueprint of what is planned for construction. The next step would be submittal of a formal site plan that includes storm water impacts and other factors.
Donald Lyons lives next to the Post and proposed building site and expressed opposition to the issuance of a new CUP.
He said he enjoyed a good relationship with the original founders, but changes in Post leadership have resulted in a myriad of problems.
“I have horses and cattle and this new building that they are proposing is within 200 feet of the end of my house,” Lyons said.
He referenced previous encounters with the Quartermaster regarding demonstrations held at the Post and said the thought of allowing military vehicles to be driven and displayed until 11 p.m. is unacceptable.
He also expressed concerns regarding storm water runoff and its effect on neighboring streams and properties.
“They’ve not been held accountable for anything that they’ve done so far,” Lyons said, noting that filling the foxholes with sticks could result in a safety issue.
The portion of the property in question, according to Lyons, was originally intended as a buffer. “Right now, there’s about three feet of water standing right where he wants to build that building,” Lyons said.
There was some question regarding when the illegal entrance would be closed. Eley said he understood the closure would be required once a certificate of occupancy was acquired for the building.
Maloney described that as a misunderstanding and said the conditions require that the culvert be closed before site plan approval is issued.
“They can’t do anything until they get site plan approval,” Maloney said. “They can’t get site plan approval until that culvert is removed.”
South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble thanked Post members for their community efforts and commitment to their mission. But, she also expressed concerns regarding the foxholes and the danger they present. She asked the applicant to install security fencing (orange net) around each foxhole to protect the public from any potential danger
“This would go a long way in showing the community that you to intend to do the right thing,” Dibble said, while noting the plan still requires another Corps of Engineers examination before a site plan can be approved.
Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek asked for assurance that the foxholes would be filled as soon as possible, and Dibble moved for approval of the CUP with conditions, including the construction fencing installed within 30 days.
While acknowledging the good intentions of Post members, Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said past behavior is a good indicator of future actions and expressed concerns regarding their compliance with previous orders.
“I don’t think you have met the spirit of what has been asked, and I have ongoing concerns about the property of the folks next door, the quality of life of your surrounding neighbors, and I’m unclear about why some of these things haven’t been done,” Prichard said.
She said that during the time elapsed since their last amendment, one critical element had not been addressed by Post leadership.
“You have not mended the fence with your neighbors,” she said. “Coming to peace with the folks who are going to be mostly affected by this was your most important job.”
Maloney told supervisors they retain the right to revoke the permit if conditions were not met.
Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson suggested a friendly amendment to the motion regarding that the foxholes be filled prior to building permit approval. “I don’t want to see the land disturbed until this is done,” Peterson said.
Dibble said the goal is to fill the foxholes as soon as possible but wet conditions have prevented the completion of the order to fill the holes, but agreed to add the stipulation to her motion.
The application was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Prichard casting the dissenting ballot.