VFW Post OK’d for CUP to build storage facility

Regarding the illegal entry, Eley asked that the Post be allowed to keep the culvert open so construction vehicles could access the site.

The movement of the building and the subsequent site plan readjusts the building’s location by a distance of about 10 feet, according to Eley.

Quartermaster Richard Crane said the building’s new positions shields it from view by neighbors or passersby when there are leaves on the trees.

“It can’t be seen by anybody. That’s why we put it in the location we did,” Crane said.

He said the Post received a permit from the Corps of Engineers approving the original location of the proposed building that butted against the designated wetlands.

“We moved it 10 feet to the west and 10 feet to the south, which put us out of the wetlands,” Crane said.

He also addressed past practices on the site that prompted neighbors to complain, including the firing of weapons

“We haven’t fired a shot there in over two years,” Crane told the supervisors.

Franklin Wilson, an engineer with McKinney and Company said the Post contacted him to provide plans that would relocate the building and lessen its impact on the wetlands.